Anhui Huacheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Supplies Polymer Additives And Fine Chemicals To Global Buyers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 13, 2026 4:53 pm - Anhui Huacheng Chemical Co., Ltd., an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer in Hefei, China, supplies polymer additives and fine chemicals - Oleamide, Erucamide, EBS, Zinc Stearate, GMS, BHT, AO-1076, DINP, UV-P - to industrial buyers worldwide.

Hefei, China - Anhui Huacheng Chemical Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of polymer additives and fine chemical raw materials, is expanding its export business and welcoming new distributor and industrial partners around the world. Founded in 2011 and certified to ISO 9001, the company supplies clients in more than forty countries and regions with dependable, consistently graded chemical products.

The company's core product range covers polymer additives and processing aids: Oleamide and Erucamide (slip agents and anti-blocking agents), EBS (Ethylene Bis Stearamide), Zinc Stearate, GMS (Glycerol Monostearate), BHT antioxidant, antioxidant AO-1076, DINP plasticizer and UV absorber UV-P. These materials are used in plastics, masterbatches, rubber, coatings, inks, adhesives, lubricants and packaging, where they improve processing stability, surface quality and the long-term durability of finished goods.

Production takes place on automated reaction, distillation, drying and milling lines in Hefei, Anhui Province. Every batch passes through the company's in-house laboratory and can be shipped with a complete set of documents, including Certificate of Analysis, Material Safety Data Sheets and REACH-related statements. This level of documentation helps downstream customers satisfy their own quality and regulatory requirements without extra friction.

Anhui Huacheng Chemical also offers practical export service. Working with long-term logistics partners, the company arranges sea, rail and air shipments, handles export documentation, provides customized packaging options and keeps customers informed with real-time order tracking. Trial orders are welcome, and repeat buyers benefit from priority production planning and stable pricing.

"Long-term relationships are built on consistent quality and honest communication," says Ming Dong, General Manager of Anhui Huacheng Chemical. "Many of our customers have stayed with us for years because they know what they will receive in every shipment. We look forward to supporting more partners worldwide."

Distributors, formulators and industrial end users who need polymer additives, stabilizers, plasticizers or fine chemical intermediates are invited to visit to browse detailed specifications, download product information or send an inquiry. The export team replies to serious inquiries within one working day and can provide samples for qualified projects.