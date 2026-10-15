Prosper, Texas - October 15, 2026 - Comprehensive Tax Resolution LLC has launched a free IRS Notice Lookup Tool at comprehensivetaxresolution, giving taxpayers immediate, plain-language guidance on what a received IRS notice means, what response deadline may apply, what the IRS is likely to do next, and what steps a taxpayer should consider. The tool requires no account, no registration, and no payment to access.

Key Facts

Tool name: IRS Notice Lookup Tool, available at comprehensivetaxresolution Launch date: September 1, 2026 Access: Completely free, no login or registration required Founded by: Franklin Sofi, MBA, CPA, with 15-plus years of IRS resolution experience and Gold membership in the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers (ASTPS) Context: The IRS issued more than 170 million notices and letters to individual taxpayers in FY2023, according to the IRS Data Book FY2023, many of which carry response windows as short as 30 days Firm reach: Comprehensive Tax Resolution LLC is licensed to represent taxpayers nationwide, with offices based in Prosper, Texas

What the Tool Does

When a taxpayer receives an IRS notice, the envelope itself rarely explains what's actually happening. A CP2000 looks nothing like a CP504. A Letter 1058 is not the same situation as a Letter 531. The notice type determines the deadline, the IRS's next move, and which response options are still available. Get the notice wrong and you respond to the wrong problem, under the wrong timeline, with the wrong documentation.

The IRS Notice Lookup Tool addresses exactly that gap. A taxpayer enters or selects their notice type and receives a plain-language explanation covering what the notice means, how much time they have to respond, what the IRS typically does if no response is submitted, and what actions are worth considering immediately. The tool is built for people who've never seen a notice before and aren't sure whether to panic, ignore it, or call someone.

One detail worth stating plainly: a missed IRS deadline doesn't just delay resolution. In many cases, it permanently closes certain options. A taxpayer who misses the window to petition the U.S. Tax Court after receiving a Notice of Deficiency can't reopen that door. The tool is designed to make those deadlines visible before they pass, not after.

Why This Tool, Why Now

The IRS Data Book FY2023 reports more than 170 million notices sent to individual taxpayers in a single fiscal year. That number doesn't include business correspondence. A significant share of those notices carry 30-day or 60-day response windows that begin running from the notice date, not from when the taxpayer opens the envelope.

The most common reason people respond late, or not at all, isn't indifference. It's that the notice language is designed around IRS internal codes, not around the person reading it at a kitchen table. Phrases like "statutory notice of deficiency" or "intent to levy" appear in notices without context, and most people don't know which one requires immediate action and which one allows time to gather documents.

The IRS Notice Lookup Tool removes that ambiguity without requiring a taxpayer to call a firm or schedule an appointment first. It gives people the information they need to make a decision about what to do next.

What Comes Next

The tool is one part of a broader set of free resources Comprehensive Tax Resolution LLC offers, including video content and a taxpayer handbook, all designed to give people accurate context before they decide how to proceed. For taxpayers who discover through the tool that their situation requires professional representation, the firm handles all IRS interactions directly. Clients never meet with the IRS. The firm acts as their representative at every stage.

The IRS Notice Lookup Tool is live now at comprehensivetaxresolution.

About Comprehensive Tax Resolution LLC

Comprehensive Tax Resolution LLC, based in Prosper, Texas, provides IRS and tax resolution services for individuals and businesses nationwide facing tax debt, audits, wage garnishments, bank levies, and liens. Founded by Franklin Sofi, MBA, CPA, a Gold member of the American Society of Tax Problem Solvers, the firm acts as taxpayer representative in all IRS interactions so clients never have to face the agency directly. Services include offers in compromise, installment agreements, bank levy release, wage garnishment resolution, and innocent spouse relief.