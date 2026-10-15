IRS Storm Relief Doesn't Cover What Most Louisiana Taxpayers Think It Does

MENAFN - GetNews) Geaux Tax Resolution clarifies that the November 2, 2026 federal disaster postponement for nine Louisiana parishes does not pause active IRS collections, existing back-tax balances, or wage garnishments already in motion.

Mandeville, Louisiana - October 15, 2026 - The IRS has confirmed that qualifying taxpayers in nine Louisiana parishes have until November 2, 2026, to meet certain federal filing and payment deadlines disrupted by Tropical Storm Arthur. Geaux Tax Resolution, a Mandeville-based firm led by a former IRS employee with more than 35 years of combined experience on its team, is issuing this advisory because the announcement is already creating a dangerous misconception: that the IRS has broadly pressed pause on collections across Louisiana. It hasn't.

What the Relief Actually Covers

The nine parishes included in the disaster-area determination are Avoyelles, East Feliciana, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, and Winn. (Source: IRS disaster relief announcement.) Residents in those parishes who missed a filing or payment deadline because of the storm can benefit from a legitimate extension to November 2.

That's real. It's worth using. But it has hard edges.

The IRS has stated explicitly that 2025 individual income-tax balances originally due April 15, 2026, are not eligible for this postponement. (Source: IRS.) Anyone who didn't pay in April and is hoping storm relief fills that gap is going to be disappointed, and by then, additional penalties will have accumulated.

The Dangerous Assumption

The postponement covers newly triggered deadlines within a specific relief window. It does not freeze collections. It doesn't suspend wage garnishments or bank levies that were running before the storm declaration. It doesn't forgive existing back-tax balances from prior years, and it doesn't protect a taxpayer who's already received an IRS notice of intent to levy.

Consider a taxpayer in St. Tammany Parish who has two years of unfiled returns, a growing balance from penalties and interest, and a recent IRS enforcement notice in hand. The Tropical Storm Arthur disaster designation gives that person no protection from the levy process. The IRS's disaster relief framework and its collections enforcement machinery operate on completely separate tracks. Waiting for one to solve the other is how a manageable situation becomes a financial crisis.

The IRS does not send a follow-up notice asking whether the taxpayer understood the first one. Once the collections clock is running, it keeps running.

What Actually Stops an Enforcement Action

Stopping a garnishment or levy requires direct engagement with the IRS collections process, and knowing where in that process the case currently sits. There's a specific sequence the IRS follows before it escalates enforcement, and there are points in that sequence where a qualified representative can slow the process, request a hold, or negotiate a resolution. Those windows close. The specific timeline depends on where the taxpayer is in the collections cycle, but the single most expensive thing a person in this situation can do is assume silence from the IRS means time is available.

Geaux Tax Resolution's team works directly from inside knowledge of how IRS collections operates, because a former IRS employee leads it. That means knowing which tools the IRS uses, in what order, and where the real negotiating room exists. That's the specific difference between representation that produces a durable resolution and representation that doesn't.

It's also worth being direct about what professional representation can't promise: no outcome is guaranteed, and resolution timelines vary based on the complexity of the case, the amount owed, and the taxpayer's financial situation. What qualified representation does is make sure the taxpayer isn't navigating those variables alone, without the tools or access to address them.

St. Tammany Parish Residents Should Read This Carefully

St. Tammany is among the nine covered parishes. That means Geaux Tax Resolution's clients and neighbors in the Mandeville area are directly in scope for this clarification. The storm relief is worth understanding and using correctly. But if there's an existing tax debt issue sitting alongside the storm disruption, those are two separate problems and they need to be addressed separately.

The IRS rarely gives Louisiana taxpayers any room to breathe. This relief announcement is limited in scope, and what falls outside it still has to be dealt with directly.

Taxpayers with questions about their situation can reach Geaux Tax Resolution at or by calling (985) 722-1040.

About Geaux Tax Resolution

Geaux Tax Resolution is a Mandeville, Louisiana-based tax resolution firm helping individuals and small business owners resolve IRS tax debt, stop garnishments and levies, and address unfiled returns. The firm is led by a former IRS employee and draws on more than 35 years of combined experience working directly with IRS collections and resolution processes. Geaux Tax Resolution also assists qualifying employers with Employee Retention Credit claims and serves clients throughout Louisiana.