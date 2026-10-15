Lawton Author Raymond Schmidt Publishes New Book,“Between Two Worlds” Through The New Virtual Worlds

MENAFN - GetNews)The New Virtual WorldsRaymond Schmidt, the Lawton writer behind The New Virtual Worlds, has published a book. Readers can find it, along with his poetry, short stories and imaginative fiction, on the publisher's website.

LAWTON, OK - October 15, 2026 - Lawton Author, Raymond Schmidt, has published "Between Two Worlds". This book joins the poetry, short stories and imaginative fiction Schmidt shares on his official website and publisher The New Virtual Worlds, where readers can find his books and his other literary works. "Between Two Worlds" offers local readers stories that blend imagination, human experience and possibilities beyond ordinary reality.

Key facts:



Author: Raymond Schmidt, born during World War II and raised in a family of eight children

Genres: poetry, short stories and imaginative fiction

Where to find his books: thenewvirtualworlds

Website hours: open 24 hours, seven days a week Phone: 580-919-2500

Schmidt was born during World War II, one of eight children, and grew up in years still shaped by the Great Depression. Family conversations, historical events and everyday life gave him material from an early age. Those years taught him resilience, determination and the importance of family. They shaped how he sees the world and drew him to poetry, short stories and fiction.

Who is Raymond Schmidt?

Raymond Schmidt is the author behind The New Virtual Worlds. His work draws on a lifetime of experience and storytelling. He grew up as one of eight children in the shadow of the Great Depression and found early inspiration in family talk, history and daily life. Today he is retired, married for more than 50 years and a grandfather.

Where can readers find Raymond Schmidt's new book?

Raymond Schmidt's books are on the official website of The New Virtual Worlds, thenewvirtualworlds. The site is open 24 hours, seven days a week, so readers can browse his poetry, short stories and fiction at any hour. Questions can go to 580-919-2500.

About The New Virtual Worlds

The New Virtual Worlds is an Oklahoma book publisher and the official home of author Raymond Schmidt's books and literary works. It publishes poetry, short stories and imaginative fiction that mix imagination with everyday human experience.

Visit thenewvirtualworlds