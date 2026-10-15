Endometrial Cancer Market Poised For Sustained Growth Amid Advancements In Treatment And Clinical Innovation Delveinsight Astrazeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Abbott

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Endometrial Cancer Companies in the market include - Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann, La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG. Siemens Healthineers, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: DelveInsight's “Endometrial Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Endometrial Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometrial Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Endometrial Cancer market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Endometrial Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Endometrial Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Endometrial Cancer Market Report:



The Endometrial Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In September 2026, B7-H4-targeted antibody-drug conjugates: Updates highlighted the potential of B7-H4-directed ADCs in ovarian and endometrial cancers, reflecting growing interest in targeted therapies for patients with limited options after standard treatment. These developments remain investigational rather than new FDA approvals

In July 2026, Karyopharm Therapeutics announced that the Phase III XPORT-EC-042 trial did not meet its primary progression-free survival endpoint for selinexor maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. A numerical trend favored selinexor, but the study's primary endpoint was not achieved.

In April 2026, Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT323/DB-1303): BioNTech and DualityBio reported positive Phase II results in previously treated patients with HER2-expressing recurrent endometrial cancer. The centrally HER2-tested population had a confirmed objective response rate of 47.9%, with a median progression-free survival of 8.1 months. The investigational antibody-drug conjugate may offer a targeted treatment option for patients whose disease progresses after standard therapy.

In January 2026, Acrivon Therapeutics reported Phase IIb data for ACR-368 in endometrial cancer, with an overall response rate of 39% among biomarker-positive patients. The company also reported plans for further development of ACR-368 in combination with immunotherapy.

In June 2026, Daiichi Sankyo has reported that the first patient has been dosed in the DESTINY-Endometrial01 clinical trial, which is assessing Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) in combination with either rilvegostomig or Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a first-line treatment for patients with HER2-expressing (IHC 3+/2+), mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

In May 2025, Kaida BioPharma revealed it has signed a manufacturing partnership with Northway Biotech, Inc., a full-service biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), to produce its lead candidate, KAD101. This innovative biologic, a prolactin receptor antagonist, is currently being developed for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), with potential to expand into the treatment of endometrial, uterine, and breast cancers.

In May 2025, PRISM BioLab, Co. Ltd. announced that the analysis of a combination study of E7386 created through collaboration research with Eisai Co., Ltd., and Lenvatinib mesylate will be presented by Eisai at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Congress 2025, held in Chicago, USA from May 30 to June 3, 2025. To determine the optimal dose of E7386 in combination with Lenvatinib in the open-label Phase Ib study (NCT04008797), expansion cohort of advanced endometrial cancer patients who progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and anti-PD (L)1 immunotherapy have been implemented by Eisai, and the enrollment of 30 patients was completed.

In May 2025, Combination therapies targeting the PI3K/AKT/mTOR and MAPK/ERK signaling pathways are currently being explored in the treatment of endometrial cancer. The mTOR inhibitors everolimus (Afinitor) and temsirolimus (Torisel) have been investigated in various combination regimens for patients with recurrent disease, aiming to disrupt these critical pathways involved in endometrial tumor development. Despite the evaluation of multiple doublet and triplet combinations, including those involving these agents, clinical outcomes have shown only modest effectiveness.

In March 2025, Faeth Therapeutics and The GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG-F) have announced the dosing of the first patient in their Phase II combination trial involving PIKTOR-comprising FTH-001 (serabelisib) and FTH-003 (sapanisertib)-alongside paclitaxel. This study represents the most advanced effort to explore a novel dual PI3Kα-mTORC1/2 inhibition strategy aimed at targeting cancer metabolism in individuals with endometrial cancer.

The results from the Phase III RUBY trial, which focused on patients with primary advanced endometrial cancer (EC) showing mismatch repair-deficient/microsatellite instability-high (dMMR/MSI-H), were presented at the 2024 ASCO annual meeting.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 3 in 100 women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer at some point in their lives

80 percent of people with uterine cancer survive for five years or longer after receiving the diagnosis. Endometrial cancer comprises about 4% of all cancers in women globally

According to the American cancer society, in the United States, the endometrium (the lining of the uterus) is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs

As per Cancer Research UK, there are around 9,700new uterine cancer cases in the UK every year, that is 27 every day (2016-2018). Among females in the UK, uterine cancer is the 4th most common cancer,with around 9,700 new cases in 2017

According to the study by Aoki et al. ) 2020), about 380 000 new cases of endometrial cancer occur every year in the world, and about 89,000 deaths are confirmed annually. Endometrial cancer is the 10th most common cause of cancer in women in Japan, with more than 14,900 new patients diagnosed per year in recent years

Key Endometrial Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann, La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG. Siemens Healthineers, and others Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies: Imlunestrant, Lynparza (Olaparib) + Imfinzi DuO-E, Selinexor, EG-007, and others

Endometrial Cancer Overview

Endometrial cancer is a type of cancer that arises from the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium. The endometrium is the tissue that typically undergoes changes during the menstrual cycle in preparation for pregnancy.

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Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Endometrial Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the 7MM

Stage-specific Cases of Endometrial Cancer in the 7MM

Age-specific Cases of Endometrial Cases in the 7MM Drug Treatment Population by Line in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Endometrial Cancer epidemiology trends @ Endometrial Cancer Epidemiological Insights

Endometrial Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Endometrial Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Endometrial Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Endometrial Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

To know more about Endometrial Cancer treatment, visit @ Endometrial Cancer Medications

Endometrial Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



Imlunestrant: Eli Lilly

Lynparza (Olaparib) + Imfinzi DuO-E: AstraZeneca

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics EG-007: Evergreen Therapeutics

Endometrial Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Disease Prevalence: The increasing incidence of endometrial cancer, particularly among aging women and individuals with obesity, diabetes, and hormonal imbalances, is driving demand for effective treatments.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapy: The development of immune checkpoint inhibitors, targeted therapies, and combination treatment approaches is expanding therapeutic options.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: Increasing adoption of biomarker-based treatment strategies, including mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) and microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) testing, is supporting market growth.

Improved Diagnosis and Disease Awareness: Advancements in diagnostic techniques, greater awareness of symptoms, and early detection initiatives are facilitating timely treatment. Expanding Clinical Research and Drug Pipelines: Increasing pharmaceutical investment and clinical trials targeting advanced and recurrent endometrial cancer are expected to drive innovation and market expansion.

Endometrial Cancer Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: Expensive immunotherapies, targeted drugs, and combination regimens may limit accessibility, particularly in cost-sensitive markets.

Adverse Effects and Safety Concerns: Treatment-related toxicities and immune-related adverse events may affect patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

Drug Resistance and Disease Recurrence: Resistance to existing therapies and recurrence in advanced-stage patients remain significant challenges, creating a need for more effective treatments.

Diagnostic and Biomarker Testing Limitations: Unequal access to molecular testing and specialized diagnostic facilities may delay treatment selection and restrict the adoption of personalized therapies. Regulatory and Clinical Development Challenges: Lengthy clinical trials, stringent approval requirements, and uncertainties regarding long-term efficacy may slow the introduction of new therapies.

Scope of the Endometrial Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Endometrial Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann, La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG. Siemens Healthineers, and others

Key Endometrial Cancer Therapies: Imlunestrant, Lynparza (Olaparib) + Imfinzi DuO-E, Selinexor, EG-007, and others

Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Endometrial Cancer current marketed and Endometrial Cancer emerging therapies

Endometrial Cancer Market Dynamics: Endometrial Cancer market drivers and Endometrial Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Endometrial Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Endometrial Cancer market share @ Endometrial Cancer Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Endometrial Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Endometrial Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Endometrial Cancer

4. Endometrial Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Endometrial Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Endometrial Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Endometrial Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Endometrial Cancer

9. Endometrial Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Endometrial Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Endometrial Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Endometrial Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Endometrial Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Endometrial Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Endometrial Cancer Market Drivers

16. Endometrial Cancer Market Barriers

17. Endometrial Cancer Appendix

18. Endometrial Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.