MENAFN - GetNews)Adeneli Packaging Hierarchy of Needs Adeneli will exhibit at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, October 18–21, 2026, at Booth LU-6614 in the Repurposed Packaging Association Pavilion. Demonstrations include capR removable closures with Precision Torque capping equipment, capless induction sealing on insertable pods, QRTheRealDealTM QR codes, and the LabelOnTM Mini labeler.

Eugene, Oregon, USA - October 15, 2026 - From Closures to QR Codes: Adeneli Brings Packaging Innovation to PACK EXPO 2026.

Adeneli will be at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, October 18–21, bringing several of its newest packaging solutions and partner technologies together for live demonstrations in the Repurposed Packaging Association Pavilion, Booth LU-6614.

Adeneli has long been known for packaging machinery and materials. That remains an important part of the business, but the company has expanded its role to help customers look at packaging as a whole - what they are trying to accomplish, what is getting in the way, and what combination of equipment, materials and ideas makes the most sense.

At PACK EXPO, visitors will be able to see that approach in action.

One of the featured demonstrations will be cap, a removable closure solution designed for wineries, distilleries, and other liquid products. Adeneli will demonstrate capR with Precision Torque capping equipment, including a torque head designed for capR closures. The equipment range accommodates different production needs, from individual cappers for smaller runs to multi-head machines for larger operations.

Adeneli will also demonstrate capless induction sealing on insertable pods, an option for cosmetics and other industries looking for ways to rethink how products are sealed while reducing their environmental footprint.

Paired with these demonstrations will be QRTheRealDeal, Adeneli's QR code solution that gives packaging another job after the product leaves the production line. Depending on the application, the code can be used for product authentication, customer engagement, promotions, loyalty programs, product information and other ways of connecting the package with the customer.

The LabelOn Mini will also be demonstrated, giving visitors an opportunity to see a compact labeling solution in operation and consider what it could mean for businesses that need labeling capability without taking on a large machine or footprint.

Together, these demonstrations show how Adeneli looks at packaging differently. Sometimes the answer is new equipment. Sometimes it is a different material, a change in one step of the process, or a way to get more out of equipment that is already on the floor. Sometimes the opportunity is to make the package do more than simply contain the product.

“We want customers to come to us with the real challenges they face, not just the piece of equipment they think they need,” said Ben Bornstein, CEO at Adeneli.“We can look at the whole picture and figure out what makes sense.”

Adeneli works with manufacturers and other businesses on packaging machinery, materials, labeling, sealing and the decisions that connect them. LabelOn and SealerOn are Adeneli trademarks covering ranges of self-adhesive labeling equipment and induction sealing machines, respectively. Adeneli contributes to the design and integration of these equipment ranges, while also working with other suppliers to provide solutions that best fit each customer's requirements.

Attendees are invited to visit Adeneli at PACK EXPO to see the equipment and solutions running in real time and discuss their next project - whether it is something unique or something completely mundane. Sometimes the mundane problem is the one that has been costing the business the most.

Complimentary tickets to get into the show are available via request to ....

About Adeneli

Founded in 2014, Adeneli helps manufacturers solve packaging challenges through consultative guidance, packaging equipment, materials, and integrated solutions. With more than 35 years of packaging engineering experience, CEO Ben Bornstein works with customers to identify opportunities to improve efficiency, product presentation, and overall packaging performance. Adeneli's mission is to help businesses move beyond viewing packaging as a cost center and use it as a driver of operational efficiency, brand engagement, and profitability.

Adeneli Packaging

PACK EXPO International 2026

Repurposed Packaging Association Pavilion

Booth LU-6614

McCormick Place, Chicago

October 18–21, 2026