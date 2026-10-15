My Tax Relief Experts Offer IRS Notice Review For Florida Taxpayers

MENAFN - GetNews) For Florida taxpayers who receive an IRS notice, My Tax Relief offers services to help them get a clear picture of what their notice means, what to do before the deadline passes, and their options.

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2026 - My Tax Relief Experts, a Tampa-based tax resolution firm led by John F. McCaffrey, CPA, offers IRS Notice services designed specifically for Florida individuals and small business owners who have received an IRS collection notice and don't know what it means, what it requires, or what happens next if they ignore it.

The service addresses one of the most common and costly mistakes taxpayers make: sitting on an IRS notice because it's confusing or frightening, while the clock on a legally binding response deadline keeps running.

Key Facts

. Lead reviewer: John F. McCaffrey, CPA, with 31+ years of IRS tax resolution experience. Firm track record: More than 500 individuals and small businesses helped. Notice types covered: Unpaid taxes, unfiled returns, IRS liens, bank levies, wage garnishments, and payroll tax liabilities. Review format: Available in person, by phone, or virtually. Context: According to the IRS Data Book FY2023, the IRS initiated more than 1.8 million lien filings, levies, and seizures in a single fiscal year, meaning collection enforcement is not a rare event - it's a volume operation

What the IRS Notice Review Covers

Every IRS collection notice carries specific information: the notice type, the amount owed, a response deadline, and what enforcement action the IRS is authorized to take if that deadline passes without a response. The problem is that most taxpayers can't read that information correctly, not because they're careless, but because IRS notice language is deliberately technical and the consequences of misreading it are entirely one-sided.

The new IRS Notice Review service at My Tax Relief Experts walks through four specific questions for each client's notice: What type of notice is this? What is the applicable response deadline? Where does the taxpayer currently stand in the IRS collection sequence? And which resolution options are still available right now, given that stage?

That last question is the one most people don't think to ask. The IRS collection process follows a defined sequence, and resolution options that are open at one stage close permanently at another. A taxpayer who receives a CP503 notice and waits two weeks to decide what to do may still have several strong options. A taxpayer who receives a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and takes the same two weeks has likely lost the right to a Collection Due Process hearing, which is one of the most valuable procedural protections in the entire resolution process.

The review is designed to catch that kind of exposure before it becomes irreversible.

Who This Service Is Built For

The IRS Notice Review is built for anyone in Florida who has received an IRS collection notice and hasn't been able to act on it yet, whether because they weren't sure it was serious, weren't sure they could afford help, or weren't sure where to start.

It covers the full range of collection notices tied to unpaid individual taxes, unfiled returns, business payroll tax liabilities, and active enforcement actions including liens and levies. Reviews are available in person at the Tampa office, by phone, or virtually, so geography isn't a barrier for Florida taxpayers outside the immediate Tampa Bay area.

My Tax Relief Experts handles all IRS communications on the client's behalf once a resolution path is established. The notice review is where that process starts: identifying exactly what the taxpayer is facing before recommending any next step.

A typical case looks like this: a self-employed contractor in Hillsborough County receives a CP2000 notice proposing additional tax and has 60 days to respond. He assumes it's a bill and files it away. Six weeks later, nothing has happened and he thinks it's resolved. It isn't. The IRS treats a non-response as agreement with the proposed amount, which then becomes an assessed balance, which then triggers the collection sequence. What started as a disputable proposal has become a confirmed debt, with interest and penalties attached, and far fewer options available. That's the scenario the IRS Notice Review is built to prevent.

About My Tax Relief Experts

My Tax Relief Experts is a BBB-accredited tax resolution firm based in Tampa, Florida, led by John F. McCaffrey, CPA, with more than 31 years of experience resolving IRS tax problems for individuals and small businesses nationwide. The firm has helped more than 500 clients address unfiled returns, unpaid taxes, IRS liens, wage garnishments, bank levies, and payroll tax liabilities. Consultations are available in person, by phone, or virtually at .