Greenville, United States - October 15, 2026 - With holiday shopping season weeks away, bulk buyers now have a wider color selection of gift tissue paper than most local retailers can offer.

Ocean Tides, the American-owned brand behind Tissue Paper World, has expanded its bulk gift tissue paper lineup just ahead of the 2026 holiday season, giving teachers, crafters, school administrators, and gift box businesses access to a broader assortment of colors than most local retailers carry. The expanded collection is available now at or through Ocean Tide's Amazon storefront, with free shipping on qualifying bulk orders.

Key Facts

. Launch date: September 2, 2026, timed to the start of the fall holiday planning window. Ocean Tides operates Tissue Paper World as an American-owned, business, founded in 2018 and running 24/7. The tissue paper lineup includes more color options than a typical big-box or craft retail shelf, where selections are often limited. According to the National Retail Federation's 2025 Holiday Consumer Spending survey, consumers are starting holiday shopping earlier each year, with a significant share beginning in September and October. Free shipping is available for bulk orders through both Amazon storefront and at tissuepaperworld. The collection serves bulk-purchase needs across schools, businesses, and gift packaging operations

Why Color Selection Matters for Bulk Buyers

Anyone who has planned a classroom craft project or assembled gift bags at scale knows the problem: the local craft store has white, red, green, and maybe a pale pink. That's it. If the school colors are navy and gold, or a gift box company needs to match a client's brand palette, the shelf at the nearest retailer isn't going to solve it.

That's the gap Ocean Tides fills.

Tissue Paper World's bulk offerings give purchasing managers and teachers the ability to order the exact colors they need, in the quantities that actually make sense, without driving to three different stores and settling for close enough. For gift box companies and businesses building branded packaging, color accuracy isn't decorative; it's functional.

Timing Isn't Accidental

The NRF's holiday research has shown consistently that early September marks the beginning of serious holiday planning for institutional buyers: schools ordering supplies for fall events and December programs, businesses preparing packaging for Q4 shipment runs, and gift box retailers stocking ahead of peak demand. Waiting until late December means competing for inventory that's already been picked over.

Ocean Tides timed this expansion to land before that crunch, specifically so bulk buyers don't find themselves locked into whatever colors happen to remain available when demand peaks. Packing and moving paper also remains a strong product category on the Tissue Paper World platform, giving wholesale and commercial buyers a single source for multiple packaging needs rather than splitting orders across vendors.

What's Available Now

The full color assortment, including options not commonly found at local retail, is listed on the Tissue Paper World store and Amazon storefront. Orders ship free on qualifying bulk quantities. The store operates 24/7, meaning purchasing managers working outside standard business hours can place orders without waiting for a sales window.

About Tissue Paper World

Tissue Paper World is an American-owned e-commerce retailer operating under the Ocean Tides brand, based in Greenville, SC. Founded in 2018 and acquired in 2020, the company sells gift wrapping tissue paper, and colored tissue paper for gift bags, serving parents, teachers, schools, businesses, and gift box companies across the United States. Free shipping is available on qualifying bulk orders, and the store operates 24/7 at tissuepaperworld.