Fair Tax Solutions Urges Georgia Taxpayers To Confirm IRS Resolution Eligibility Before Filing

MENAFN - GetNews) Reviewing filing compliance, active collection activity, financial circumstances, and applicable procedural deadlines can help taxpayers understand which IRS resolution options may fit their situation before committing to a particular program.

Marietta, Georgia - October 15, 2026 - Fair Tax Solutions, a Marietta-based tax resolution firm led by CPA Len Nelms, is encouraging Georgia taxpayers facing IRS debt or collection activity to carefully evaluate their circumstances before selecting and pursuing an IRS resolution program. The firm's message is straightforward: different resolution options carry different eligibility requirements, and choosing a path without first understanding your actual filing and financial position can cost time and may cause a taxpayer to overlook procedural considerations that matter to their case.

Why Eligibility Should Be Evaluated Before Filing

The IRS administers several distinct resolution alternatives, including installment agreements, Offers in Compromise, Currently Not Collectible status, and penalty abatement, each with its own qualifying criteria. An Offer in Compromise, for example, requires that the IRS evaluate a taxpayer's income, allowable expenses, asset equity, and overall ability to pay against its own internal standards. A taxpayer who pursues that program without first confirming whether their financial position meets those criteria isn't just wasting time. They may also be allowing procedural windows in their case to close while the IRS processes a submission that was unlikely to succeed from the start.

Choosing an unsuitable program can cost time and may fail to preserve other procedural options or deadlines. That's the practical risk of skipping an honest eligibility review.

No evaluation, however thorough, can guarantee that the IRS will accept any particular resolution request. The IRS makes its own determination. What a careful review can do is help identify which procedures appear appropriate based on a taxpayer's documented circumstances, so that whatever path is pursued has a real foundation in the facts of the case.

Four Areas That Affect Which Resolution Options May Apply

Before selecting a resolution path, taxpayers and their representatives should assess four areas.

Filing compliance. Whether all required returns have been filed is not a formality. Several IRS resolution programs require that a taxpayer be in current filing compliance before the IRS will consider an application. Unfiled returns don't just complicate resolution negotiations. They can disqualify a taxpayer from programs they might otherwise be eligible for.

Active collection activity. The specific collection actions already in place, including notices, federal tax liens, Notices of Federal Tax Lien, levies, wage or bank levy activity, and other enforcement steps, shape what options remain available and how urgently a response is needed. Understanding exactly where the IRS is in its collection sequence is a necessary starting point for any resolution strategy.

Financial position. An accurate picture of income, allowable living expenses, asset values, and equity is essential because the IRS uses its own expense standards when evaluating resolution applications. A taxpayer's own sense of what they can afford and the IRS's calculation of what they can pay are often different numbers. Knowing that difference before filing matters.

Deadlines and procedural rights. Certain IRS notices carry response deadlines that can affect specific hearing, appeal, or levy-related procedural protections. Collection Due Process rights, for instance, are tied to the applicable qualifying notice and the deadline stated on that notice. Timely review of any IRS correspondence is important because these procedural protections aren't indefinite. That said, missing one deadline doesn't eliminate every available option. The practical point is that understanding which notice a taxpayer has received and what it specifically requires should happen as early as possible.

What Fair Tax Solutions Can Do

Once properly authorized, Fair Tax Solutions can communicate with the IRS on the client's behalf and assist with applicable documentation and procedures throughout the resolution process. The firm's role is to evaluate a taxpayer's situation across these four areas, identify which resolution alternatives appear appropriate given their circumstances, and handle the procedural work that follows.

Consider a situation where a taxpayer receives a levy notice and assumes an Offer in Compromise is the right answer because they've heard it described as a way to settle for less than owed. Without reviewing their financial position against IRS criteria, their filing compliance status, and the specific procedural rights attached to their notice, they have no way to know whether that's actually their best option or whether another program fits their situation more accurately. An honest eligibility review surfaces that information before anything is filed.

Fair Tax Solutions has worked with individuals and small business owners in Marietta and the surrounding area through IRS debt resolution, collection defense, and compliance recovery. The firm believes that informed decisions, grounded in a taxpayer's actual documented circumstances, lead to better outcomes than assumptions about what might work.

About Fair Tax Solutions

Fair Tax Solutions is a Marietta, Georgia-based tax resolution firm led by CPA Len Nelms. The firm assists individuals and small business owners facing IRS collection actions, tax debt, wage garnishment, federal tax liens, and related enforcement activity. Once properly authorized, Fair Tax Solutions communicates with the IRS on behalf of its clients and assists with the documentation and procedures applicable to their cases. Learn more at