Infinity Resolution Highlights Why IRS Collection-Statute Timing Should Be Reviewed Before Taxpayers Choose A Resolution Strategy

MENAFN - GetNews) League City tax resolution firm explains why filing compliance, IRS transcripts, financial analysis, and collection timing should be reviewed before an Offer in Compromise, payment plan, or other resolution request is submitted.

League City, Texas - October 15, 2026 - Infinity Resolution is highlighting an often-overlooked part of IRS tax resolution: the amount of time the IRS has left to collect can affect which strategy makes sense and when a taxpayer should use it. The firm says taxpayers should understand their filing status, current IRS account records, financial position, active collection activity, and collection-statute timing before committing to a specific resolution program.

Infinity Resolution is led by Michelle Hiller, an Enrolled Agent with more than 30 years of individual tax experience and more than 15 years of business tax experience. The firm represents individuals and small business owners dealing with federal and state tax problems, including back taxes, unfiled returns, wage garnishments, bank levies, tax liens, and Texas state tax matters.

Why the IRS Collection Window Matters

The IRS generally has 10 years from the date a tax is assessed to collect the balance, penalties, and interest. This period is commonly referred to as the Collection Statute Expiration Date, or CSED. A taxpayer can also have more than one assessment, meaning different parts of an account may have different collection expiration dates.

That timeline is not always a straight 10-year countdown. Certain events can suspend or extend the collection period. An Offer in Compromise is one example. When an offer becomes pending and is under IRS review, the collection period is generally suspended. If an offer is rejected, additional suspension rules can apply during the appeal window and any timely appeal.

That makes timing relevant before a taxpayer files. A resolution option should be evaluated not only by whether it sounds attractive, but also by how it fits the taxpayer's filing compliance, financial circumstances, collection exposure, and remaining IRS collection window.

Why Filing Compliance Comes Before Strategy

The IRS requires taxpayers pursuing an Offer in Compromise to have filed all required tax returns and made required estimated tax payments. Business owners with employees also have federal tax deposit requirements that must be met before an offer can be considered.

If those conditions are not satisfied, an Offer in Compromise may not be processable. That is why Infinity Resolution recommends establishing the compliance picture before preparing a submission. The goal is to avoid spending time and money on a resolution path before the basic eligibility requirements have been confirmed.

What Infinity Resolution Reviews Before Recommending a Path

Infinity Resolution says its process begins with a free consultation and tax analysis. The purpose is to build a clear picture of the account before recommending a resolution strategy.

Depending on the case, that review can include:

IRS account transcripts for the tax years involved Whether required tax returns have been filed Current balances, assessments, penalties, and account activity Any active wage levy, bank levy, lien, or other collection issue Collection-statute timing and events that may have affected the collection period Income, allowable expenses, assets, and overall financial position Whether federal and Texas state tax obligations need to be addressed together

Only after that picture is established does the firm evaluate which options are worth pursuing. Depending on the facts, those options may include an Installment Agreement, Offer in Compromise, Currently Not Collectible status, penalty abatement, levy intervention, or lien-related relief.

Federal and Texas Tax Problems May Need Separate Strategies

Texas taxpayers can also face state-level tax issues that do not follow the same procedures as the IRS. Infinity Resolution works with Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Comptroller matters in addition to federal IRS cases.

For a small business owner dealing with both federal and state obligations, the two tracks may be active at the same time. Reviewing them together can help prevent a federal strategy from being developed without accounting for a separate state collection problem that still needs attention.

No Resolution Program Is Automatic

An Offer in Compromise is not available simply because a taxpayer owes more than they can comfortably pay. The IRS evaluates ability to pay, income, expenses, asset equity, and other facts. Installment agreements and Currently Not Collectible status also have their own requirements and consequences.

Infinity Resolution does not guarantee that a particular program will be approved. The purpose of the initial analysis is to identify which options are supported by the taxpayer's actual account and financial circumstances before a filing is made.

For taxpayers already facing an IRS criminal investigation or potential criminal tax exposure, civil tax resolution is not a substitute for qualified criminal tax counsel.

A Better First Question

Taxpayers often begin by asking whether they can settle with the IRS for less, stop a levy, or get a monthly payment plan. Infinity Resolution says a better first question is: What does the account actually show right now?

That means identifying the tax years involved, confirming filing compliance, understanding any active enforcement, reviewing the financial picture, and determining how much time remains on the IRS collection clock. With that information in place, a resolution strategy can be selected based on the facts instead of assumptions.

To schedule a free consultation and tax analysis with Infinity Resolution, visit or call (281) 796-1143.

About Infinity Resolution

Infinity Resolution is a tax resolution firm based in the Houston area and serving clients throughout Texas and nationwide. The firm helps individuals and small businesses address IRS and state tax matters, including back taxes, unfiled returns, wage garnishments, bank levies, tax liens, payment problems, and other collection issues. Infinity Resolution is led by Michelle Hiller, an Enrolled Agent with more than 30 years of individual tax experience and more than 15 years of business tax experience. The firm also works with Texas Workforce Commission and Texas Comptroller matters where applicable.