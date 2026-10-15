After Decades In New York And Los Angeles, A Founder Comes Home To Canfield, Ohio, To Build A Small-Town Brand With A Hometown Giving Mission

MENAFN - GetNews) Ella Vatour designs, produces and ships its personal care and sensory goods from Canfield, with purchases helping support nonprofit organizations in the community where the company began

Canfield, Ohio, USA - October 15, 2026 - Americans continue to start new businesses at a strong pace. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 5.6 million business applications were filed in 2025, up from about 5.5 million the year before. Many of those new ventures are being built far from major business hubs, in the small towns their founders call home.

Ella Vatour is one of them. After roughly 30 years working in film, music and corporate roles in New York and Los Angeles, the company's founder returned to her hometown of Canfield, a small town in northeast Ohio, to reconnect with family. What began as handmade personal care products created for relatives has grown into a brand that is formulated, produced and shipped from a facility in Canfield.

"It never started as a business plan," said a spokesperson for Ella Vatour. "It started with family. A cousin asked for help, then a mom, then friends of friends. Coming home gave the brand its roots, and it made sense to build it right here, where it all began."

The company's offerings include personal care products made with ingredients such as grass-fed tallow and bakuchiol, alongside natural fragrance blends, jewelry, guidebooks and immersive sound experiences. Its central message, "Come Back to Your Senses," encourages people to step away from constant screens and notifications and slow down, even for a few minutes a day.

Giving back is built into the business. Through its Glow Up & Give Back initiative, purchases help support nonprofit organizations doing meaningful work in Canfield and the surrounding area.

"When you build something in a small town, you feel connected to the people around you," the spokesperson said. "Every order we pack here supports the community that raised us. That matters more to us than any big city address ever could."

For Ella Vatour, staying local is a deliberate choice. Producing and fulfilling orders in Canfield keeps every step of the process close to home, from the first batch to the final package, and allows the company to grow alongside the community it serves.

More information is available at ellavatour.

About Ella Vatour

Ella Vatour is a small business based in Canfield, Ohio, offering personal care products, natural fragrance blends, jewelry, guidebooks and immersive sound experiences. All products are formulated, produced and shipped from its Canfield facility. Through its Glow Up & Give Back initiative, purchases help support local nonprofit organizations. The company's mission is to help people come back to their senses and make everyday life feel a little more intentional.

Company Name: Ella Vatour

Contact Person: John Watson (PR Agent)

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