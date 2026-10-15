HTU, Fajr Company Sign Agreement To Fund Technical Scholarships

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), an initiative of the Crown Prince Foundation, signed an agreement with the Jordanian Egyptian Fajr Company for Natural Gas Transmission and Supply to fund scholarships for students pursuing technical degrees, expanding access to practical education aligned with labor market needs.

The agreement was signed by HTU President Ismail Hinti and the company's CEO Yasser Salah El Din.

Under the agreement, the company will establish a scholarship program supporting a number of technical degree students at HTU, enabling them to continue their education in an applied academic environment focused on practical skills, career readiness, and addressing real-world challenges in technical and industrial sectors.

The partnership forms part of HTU's efforts to expand scholarship opportunities and promote equal access to technical education for qualified students from across Jordan's governorates.

It also aims to strengthen cooperation between technical education institutions and the private sector to support education, training, and employment pathways, particularly in industries requiring specialized technical and practical expertise.

Hinti described scholarship funding as an investment in Jordanian youth, emphasizing the role of private sector partnerships in expanding access to technical education and aligning academic outcomes with the needs of economic sectors.

He added that providing qualified students with access to technical and applied education would strengthen their professional and economic opportunities, noting that the partnership would help students develop careers based on practical knowledge and specialized skills.

Salah El Din highlighted the company's commitment to investing in education and skills development, describing the partnership as an opportunity to support young Jordanians in building professional careers while helping meet the Kingdom's demand for qualified technical workers.

The Jordanian Egyptian Fajr Company operates in Jordan's energy sector, providing natural gas transmission and supply services. Its support for HTU scholarships forms part of its initiatives focused on education, workforce development, and youth empowerment.

//Petra// AO