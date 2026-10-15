Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Towns, Detaining 30 Palestinians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces raided multiple cities, towns, villages, and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Troops fired live ammunition and stun grenades during home searches across the area, damaging property and detaining 30 "wanted" Palestinians.

Forces also detained dozens of other residents for hours, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, subjecting them to field interrogations and physical abuse before releasing them.

Meanwhile, a group of extremist settlers established a new illegal outpost in the Wadi Yasouf area, east of Salfit. Yasouf Village Council head Jumaa Abdel Fattah said that settlers pitched tents in the area, warning that the new pastoral outpost will prevent local Palestinians from accessing and utilizing their land.

To the north in Yasid, near Nablus, armed settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, attacked Palestinian farmers and forced them to stop harvesting their olive crops, according to the local village council.

//Petra// HA