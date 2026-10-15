Royal Jordanian Airlines Joins IATA Aviation Symposium In Brussels

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) Vice Chairman and CEO, Samer Majali, is currently participating in the "Wings of Change Europe 2026 (WOCE)" symposium, organized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Brussels.

Senior officials, decision makers, airline leaders and representatives of international institutions are also taking part.

Majali's participation is part of strategic discussions on the future of the aviation industry, according to RJ statement Thursday.

Talks address geopolitical challenges, economic pressures and rising operating costs and ways to strengthen airline competitiveness and develop regulatory policies that support the sector's growth and sustainability.

As for its agenda, the symposium highlights the main shifts in air transport and the importance of stronger air connectivity. It looks at the role of connectivity in supporting economic development, trade and tourism.

Participants are also discussing ways to build a more resilient, competitive and sustainable aviation sector worldwide.

//Petra// NQ