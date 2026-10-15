Investment Ministry Opens Mujib Energy Storage Prequalification

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - The Investment Ministry on Thursday issued a prequalification bid call for the Mujib pumped-storage electricity project, in partnership with the private sector.

The project has a capacity of 450 megawatts and seven hours of storage.

In its announcement, the ministry described the project as "strategic and important" for Jordan's energy future that stores surplus electricity for use when needed, which strengthens energy security and supports the expansion of renewable energy.

As for its capacity, the project is located near the existing Mujib Dam and stores surplus electricity generated during the day and returns it to the grid when demand rises during evening peak hours.

The ministry said this strengthens grid stability, increases the use of renewable energy and reduces reliance on imported fuel.

The project uses closed-loop pumped storage. Water moves between two reservoirs through pressure pipes and two reversible generation and pumping units, with a capacity of 225 MW each and the same water is reused.

According to the ministry, the project is expected to deliver "long-term" economic benefits, which include improving the overall efficiency of the electricity system, possibly lowering its costs, supporting local economic development and drawing on advanced technologies and international expertise.

The enterpsrise is developed as a public-private partnership (PPP) under a build-own-operate-transfer (boot) model. Qualified investors can take part in developing and operating one of Jordan's strategic infrastructure projects.

The ministry published a link with more details on the prequalification call:

//Petra// NQ