Investment Minister, EU Officials Talk Advancing Business Ties, Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh met with EU and Belgian officials in Brussels on Thursday to explore ways to expand investment partnerships and boost participation in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Dead Sea.

During the working visit, talks with private-sector representatives aimed to promote investment opportunities in Jordan and bolster engagement with European policymakers and business communities.

The talks focused on investment cooperation and ways to translate common interests into concrete projects.

Engaging in a roundtable, organized by the Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Abu Ghazaleh explored investment opportunities and ways to encourage European private-sector participation in the conference.

He said Jordan offers "competitive" advantages for European companies seeking to invest in the Kingdom and expand into regional and international markets, citing its "strategic" location and skilled workforce.

These privileges, he added, create opportunities for partnerships that combine European technology with local capabilities.

The minister described the conference as a "practical" platform for advancing the Jordan-EU strategic partnership through economic cooperation, bringing together investors, companies and financial institutions to identify specific opportunities and move them toward negotiations, financing and implementation.

He called for following up on opportunities identified during the conference to develop "commercially viable" projects that support Jordan's economy, create jobs for Jordanians, and facilitate the transfer of technology and expertise.

Abu Ghazaleh and European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica highlighted the investment opportunities and priority sectors to be presented at the conference, voicing their commitment to turning these opportunities into concrete investment projects and partnerships.

Both sides expressed their readiness for the upcoming conference, renewing their invitation to European companies and business communities to participate.

//Petra// HA