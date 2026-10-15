Houthi Attacks Complicate Pakistan’s Ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran
(MENAFN) Escalating Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia are placing Pakistan in a difficult position as it seeks to uphold its security commitments to Riyadh without undermining its relations with neighboring Iran, analysts say.
Islamabad must balance its longstanding defense and financial partnership with Saudi Arabia against its cooperation with Tehran on border security, trade, energy and regional diplomacy. Experts warn that greater military involvement could have repercussions for Pakistan’s domestic stability and its relationships with neighboring countries.
The challenge has intensified following the signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on Aug. 7. The pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three members will be treated as an attack against all of them. Earlier this month, the three countries agreed to put their collective defense commitments into effect amid attacks on Saudi territory.
“Pakistan cannot stay idle as it has committed itself to Saudi Arabia's defense,” Umer Karim, a doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, said.
However, Karim cautioned that taking action to defend Saudi Arabia against the Iran-backed Houthis could complicate Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen relations with Tehran. Such involvement could also affect Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.
Pakistan’s position therefore involves competing diplomatic and security priorities. While its agreement with Riyadh creates expectations of support in the event of an attack, preserving cooperation with Tehran remains important to its interests in border management, economic ties and regional diplomacy.
The developments highlight the challenges Pakistan faces in balancing its defense obligations with its efforts to maintain stable relations across the region as tensions continue to rise.
Islamabad must balance its longstanding defense and financial partnership with Saudi Arabia against its cooperation with Tehran on border security, trade, energy and regional diplomacy. Experts warn that greater military involvement could have repercussions for Pakistan’s domestic stability and its relationships with neighboring countries.
The challenge has intensified following the signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on Aug. 7. The pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three members will be treated as an attack against all of them. Earlier this month, the three countries agreed to put their collective defense commitments into effect amid attacks on Saudi territory.
“Pakistan cannot stay idle as it has committed itself to Saudi Arabia's defense,” Umer Karim, a doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, said.
However, Karim cautioned that taking action to defend Saudi Arabia against the Iran-backed Houthis could complicate Islamabad’s efforts to strengthen relations with Tehran. Such involvement could also affect Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.
Pakistan’s position therefore involves competing diplomatic and security priorities. While its agreement with Riyadh creates expectations of support in the event of an attack, preserving cooperation with Tehran remains important to its interests in border management, economic ties and regional diplomacy.
The developments highlight the challenges Pakistan faces in balancing its defense obligations with its efforts to maintain stable relations across the region as tensions continue to rise.
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