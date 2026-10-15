Death Toll From Tropical Storm Rachel Rises To 8 In Mexico

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TIJUANA,Mexico - At least eight people have died after Tropical Storm Rachel swept along Mexico's Pacific coast, according to an updated toll from government authorities on Wednesday.

Since last week, the storm has brought rain and flooding to the northwestern state of Baja California, which borders the United States.

The Mexican army and navy are continuing search and rescue operations while two other people remain missing, military officials said during a press conference.

Four deaths had been reported as of Monday, when officials also reported 32 people had been rescued by helicopter.

This year's hurricane season in the Pacific Ocean is expected to be more intense due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms surface waters and disrupts wind and rainfall patterns.

Two other major storms are currently active in the Pacific near Mexico, Category 1 storm Simon and tropical storm Trudy, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Simon has caused torrential rains in Jalisco and Guerrero, where a 71-year-old died when a wall collapsed recently.

Neither storm is currently expected to make landfall.