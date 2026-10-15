Estonia To Provide Additional EUR 10M For Ukraine Through NATO's PURL Initiative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who was visiting Estonia, Ukrinform reports, citing the Estonian government's website.

Michal said Russia's increasingly risky actions and growing number of hybrid attacks were aimed at diverting attention from support for Ukraine. He stressed that the allies would respond jointly to Russia's actions and continue providing substantial assistance to Ukraine.

“This year, our military assistance to Ukraine amounts to 0.28% of GDP. Last year, it was 0.35%. We have also supported Ukraine through NATO's PURL initiative with €21 million, and we will soon contribute a further €10 million to this mechanism,” Michal said.

He expressed hope that other NATO members would also find opportunities to increase their contributions to the initiative.

Michal emphasized that Ukraine's experience was exceptionally valuable for developing the defense capabilities and defense industries of NATO member states. He said that NATO membership would provide Ukraine with the most reliable long-term security guarantee and would benefit all allies.

The Estonian Prime Minister also noted that strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities sent a clear message to Russia: the Alliance takes threats seriously and is determined to protect its security.

Zelensky meets Estonian Defense Minister to discuss additional air defense funding

As Ukrinform reported, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said that the Alliance had supplied Ukraine with $10 billion worth of US weapons under the PURL program.

Photo: Siim Lõvi / ERR