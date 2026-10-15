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Russians Strike Logistics Company Warehouses In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russians Strike Logistics Company Warehouses In Dnipropetrovsk Region


Date: 2026-10-15 09:35:18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

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UkrinForm

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