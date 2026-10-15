Zelensky: Four Su-34 Aircraft Destroyed At Russian Airfield, Two More Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck an airfield in the Voronezh region. Four Su-34 aircraft were destroyed and two more Su-34s were hit. The Russians used them to terrorize our people. These very warplanes were ready to launch new attacks on Ukraine and were loaded with aerial bombs," Zelensky said.

He confirmed that a "Long Neptune" missile was used against the target.

The president also confirmed the use of long-range weapons against a site used to store and launch attack drones in Russia's Oryol region. "A target was also hit in the Black Sea," he added.

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"These are our justified responses to all of Russia's terror against Ukraine. Russia is prolonging the war, so our long-range operations will continue," Zelensky assured.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukrainian forces had struck six Su-34M bombers at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region using the Neptune coastal missile system.

The Su-34M aircraft can carry several guided and high-explosive aerial bombs, as well as various types of missiles. They are among the Russian military aviation's key assets for conducting guided-bomb attacks on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and frontline settlements.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasized that hitting the Su-34M aircraft significantly weakens Russia's aviation capabilities and reduces the intensity of tactical aviation operations along the affected sections of the front. It added that Ukrainian forces would continue striking Russian military targets to systematically degrade Russia's combat capabilities.