Zelensky Arrives In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced his arrival on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Already in Brussels with my team to attend the European Council meeting and hold talks with our partners. Important meetings are scheduled for today with the NATO Secretary General, the President of France, and the prime ministers of Poland, Denmark, and Belgium. I will also have an audience with King Philippe of the Belgians. Tomorrow, meetings are planned with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as the prime ministers of Hungary, Finland, and Sweden," Zelensky said.

He noted that everyone in Europe wants the war to end. To achieve this, the president said, strong signals are needed - including greater practical pressure on Russia and increased defense support for Ukraine.

"It is especially important now to act together to protect lives," the head of state said.

Estonia to provide additional EUR 10M for Ukraine through NATO's PURL initiative

As previously reported, at the Ukraine–EU Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg on October 13, Clusters 2 and 3 of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations were officially opened.

Cluster 2, Internal Market, forms the economic foundation of the accession process. It covers nine technical chapters governing a candidate country's integration into the EU single market.

Cluster 3, Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth, concerns the driving forces behind socioeconomic development during the EU accession process.

Ukraine's EU accession negotiating framework is divided into six thematic clusters, covering a total of 33 negotiating chapters.