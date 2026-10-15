Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Met In Baku And Inaugurated Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 15.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The two leaders noted that their reciprocal visits make an important contribution to expanding bilateral cooperation.

They highlighted the successful organization of the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, adding that the event had provided a good opportunity to discuss cooperation among countries in the Asian region.

The two presidents exchanged views on issues on the bilateral agenda.

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Subsequently, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially inaugurated the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line in an online format.

The presidents were briefed on the project.

Implemented by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan under the“Digital Silk Way” initiative, the project creates new opportunities for digital connectivity between Asia and Europe. A cable line approximately 380 kilometers long has been laid along the seabed of the Caspian Sea between Sumgayit and Aktau. The line has a capacity of more than 400 terabits per second. With the line's commissioning, the Middle Corridor will gain strategic importance not only for transportation but also for digital connectivity. The new route will allow data from China and Central Asia to be transmitted to Europe via Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia, and onward through the Black Sea or Türkiye. This will expand international data exchange capabilities and increase the resilience of digital communications. At the same time, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are becoming not only consumers but also providers of strategic digital infrastructure and services.

The new line will help attract investment and support the development of artificial intelligence data centers, cloud services and computing capacity. This will create opportunities for developing new high-value-added high-tech industries and services.

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The presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan pressed a button to officially launch the project.

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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then said:

"This is undoubtedly a very important project that will evoke international resonance. But most importantly, it is a new type of corridor. This is indeed not just a transport corridor, but an innovation suited to modern times, the era of digitalization, and a completely new form of cooperation."

President Ilham Aliyev said:

"Yes. It is also another step in strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and Azerbaijan. Everyone is well aware that in November last year, Azerbaijan was admitted as a full member of the Consultative Meetings, and already this year, I recently participated as a full member of the community. This is yet another contribution to strengthening our cooperation, because this cable will be utilized by both the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, as well as across a broader geography. So today we have launched a global project."

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said:

“Yes, this is the Middle Corridor in a digital form.”

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Later, in the presence of the heads of state, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev exchanged the signed Agreement on Cooperation in the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

Rashad Nabiyev, in his capacity as chairman of the AZCON Supervisory Board, and Nurlan Zhakupov, chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, exchanged a certificate confirming the acquisition of two dry cargo vessels between AZCON Holding and Samruk-Kazyna JSC.