Syria, Qatar Seek Deeper Security Cooperation, Expertise Sharing
(MENAFN) Syria and Qatar have discussed expanding cooperation between their security institutions, with a focus on improving coordination and exchanging expertise, as the two countries seek to strengthen stability and address shared concerns.
Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab met with Qatari Interior Minister Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Damascus on Thursday. The Qatari minister, who also leads the country’s Internal Security Force, Lekhwiya, was accompanied by a delegation during the visit to Tishreen Palace.
The discussions covered “a number of issues and matters of mutual interest” and explored ways to “strengthen security cooperation and coordination between the two interior ministries in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and peoples and supports the foundations of security and stability,” according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.
The meeting followed earlier talks between the two officials in Doha on Sept. 4, 2025, when they examined opportunities to expand collaboration in areas of shared security interest.
During that visit, Khattab said the discussions had focused on “ways to strengthen joint cooperation, particularly in security fields of mutual interest.”
The Syrian minister also visited the headquarters of Lekhwiya and Qatar’s National Command Center. During the tour, he received briefings on the technologies and systems used for crisis management.
The visit additionally included discussions on strengthening administrative and security ties and facilitating the exchange of professional knowledge and experience between the two countries.
The latest talks reflect continued efforts by Damascus and Doha to develop institutional cooperation, improve coordination between their interior ministries and share practices intended to support security and stability.
Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab met with Qatari Interior Minister Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Damascus on Thursday. The Qatari minister, who also leads the country’s Internal Security Force, Lekhwiya, was accompanied by a delegation during the visit to Tishreen Palace.
The discussions covered “a number of issues and matters of mutual interest” and explored ways to “strengthen security cooperation and coordination between the two interior ministries in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and peoples and supports the foundations of security and stability,” according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.
The meeting followed earlier talks between the two officials in Doha on Sept. 4, 2025, when they examined opportunities to expand collaboration in areas of shared security interest.
During that visit, Khattab said the discussions had focused on “ways to strengthen joint cooperation, particularly in security fields of mutual interest.”
The Syrian minister also visited the headquarters of Lekhwiya and Qatar’s National Command Center. During the tour, he received briefings on the technologies and systems used for crisis management.
The visit additionally included discussions on strengthening administrative and security ties and facilitating the exchange of professional knowledge and experience between the two countries.
The latest talks reflect continued efforts by Damascus and Doha to develop institutional cooperation, improve coordination between their interior ministries and share practices intended to support security and stability.
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