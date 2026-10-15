Christopher Miller

Visiting Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Politics, Economics, and Law (PPEL), University of Richmond

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Chris Miller teaches courses in American politics, public policy, law, and environmental policy. Before joining the University of Richmond in 2020, he spent several years working in Chicago's nonprofit sector, focusing on election oversight, youth organizing, and civil liberties advocacy work. He earned his law degree at Case Western Reserve, and his PhD at Indiana University's O'Neil School of Public and Environmental Affairs (SPEA), focusing on climate change policy.

He has published on state-level energy policy, economic elite policy attitudes, and anti-democratic rhetoric in congressional communications. More broadly, his research interests include national and subnational climate policy, democratic backsliding, emerging technology, and intersections between ideological polarization and economic inequality

–present Visiting Assistant Professor, University of Richmond

Experience