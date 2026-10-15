Christopher P. Holstege

Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Virginia

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Dr. Holstege is a professor with tenure in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics. He joined the University of Virginia faculty in 1999. In 2002, the Center for Clinical Toxicology was formally recognized under his guidance by the Dean of the School of Medicine with the goal of providing timely and comprehensive care for all poisoned patients. Dr. Holstege received the 2003 Award for Clinical Excellence from the School of Medicine for his work. He has also received the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award from the emergency medicine residents in both 2001 and 2002. He was awarded the American College of Emergency Physicians' prestigious National Faculty Teaching Award in 2002. He was inducted in the School of Medicine Academy of Distinguished Educators in 2010. He actively participates in the education of students and residents from multiple specialties and fields of health care. He lectures regionally and nationally. He has published over 200 articles, chapters, and abstracts in the medical literature, and is an editor or author of 10 books. He pursues research in a number of areas of toxicology and emergency medicine. He is actively involved in the realm of criminal poisoning and works closely with the Critical Incident Analysis Group (UVA). Dr. Holstege is board certified in both Emergency Medicine and Medical Toxicology.



–present Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Virginia

1999–present Chief of Division of Medical Toxicology, University of Virginia 1999–present Director of Blue Ridge Poison Center, University of Virginia Health

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