Academia-Industry Collaboration Explores Global Halal Economy Opportunities

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (NNN) -- Collaboration between academic institutions and industry opens up opportunities to explore new areas in the global halal economy, which is expanding beyond the food and beverage sector, said Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Legacy Organisation (LEGASI) chairman Datuk Jefridin Atan.

He said the growth of the halal industry now encompasses pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, Islamic finance, modest fashion, logistics, Muslim-friendly tourism and e-commerce.

“This expansion has made the halal economy increasingly important in discussions on international trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development.

“Demand for halal products and services is also linked to consumers' growing attention to safety, hygiene, quality and integrity throughout the supply chain,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 4th International Conference on Islamic and Halal Economic Studies (ICIHES) in Chonburi, Thailand.

ICIHES is jointly organised by LEGASI, the Halal Economic Endowment Fund (DEEH) and Burapha University International College in Chonburi, Thailand.

Themed“Knowledge Beyond Borders, Prosperity Beyond Halal”, the two-day conference, which began on Thursday (Oct 15), brings together about 200 participants, including academics, researchers, policymakers, industry practitioners and university students from nine countries, to discuss developments, challenges and emerging opportunities in the halal economy.

Jefridin said ICIHES, which was launched in 2023, also broadens academic discourse on the Islamic and halal economy.

“ICIHES provides a platform for participants to share research findings, exchange views and build strategic cooperation among academic institutions, industry players and stakeholders,” said Jefridin, a former special officer to former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Meanwhile, DEEH trustee Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Hakimi Shafiai said the conference focuses on research areas aligned with changes in the global halal economy landscape.

“These include halal macroeconomics, digital innovation and halal financial technology, advanced supply chain technologies, halal assurance, and the development of non-food sectors, including healthcare,” said Muhammad Hakimi, who is also LEGASI secretary-general.

He said discussions also covered differences in halal regulations and standards across countries, sustainability and skills development, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to meet the industry's workforce needs.

“Such cooperation is important to ensure that research findings contribute to solving real-world industry challenges and help produce more effective halal economy policy recommendations,” he said.

Muhammad Hakimi said the conference also provided an opportunity to strengthen academic ties between Malaysia and Thailand through the sharing of experiences and research approaches to address increasingly complex issues in the halal economy.

“This cross-border cooperation has the potential to encourage the sharing of experiences and research approaches to address increasingly complex issues in the halal economy,” he said.

The two-day conference is being held in both physical and online formats, with the first day's programme taking place in Chonburi before continuing at Burapha University tomorrow.

Besides Malaysia and Thailand, participating countries include Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines, while participants from India, Pakistan and Nigeria are attending online.

--NNN