Pantun Festival In Bandar Seri Begawan Strengthens Malaysia-Brunei Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (NNN) -- Three teams representing the Malaysian High Commission, Radio Television Brunei (RTB) and Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) took part in a Pantun Festival held at the Malaysian High Commission in Bandar Seri Begawan on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Malaysian High Commission said the event was organised by the mission in collaboration with RTB, Brunei Darussalam's Language and Literature Bureau (DBP) and UBD.

During the event, the teams took turns participating in a session of exchanging pantun, led by a pantun reciter.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Datuk Mohd Aini Atan, in his welcoming remarks, expressed hope that pantun, a treasured part of Malay literary heritage, would continue to be preserved, appreciated and passed down to younger generations.

He also highlighted the role of pantun in upholding the Malay language and culture, as well as strengthening the special ties between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam.

The event was officiated by Mohd Aini, together with RTB Acting Director Awang Cheong Chee Keong and Brunei DBP Acting Director Awangku Suip Haji Abdul Wahab.

The festival also brought together about 150 guests, including representatives from RTB, DBP and UBD, members of literary associations and representatives of students from higher education institutions.

--NNN