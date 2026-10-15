Iraq, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Border Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) Iraqi and Saudi officials have discussed expanding security cooperation and improving surveillance along their shared border as both countries seek to address common security threats.
The discussions followed a meeting in Riyadh a day earlier between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the two leaders reviewed regional developments and explored ways to strengthen coordination on shared challenges.
Zaidi reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to preventing its territory from being used to threaten neighboring countries, emphasizing Iraq’s position of “not allowing its territory to be used as a launching point for any attacks or acts that threaten the security of the kingdom and the countries of the region,” according to a statement from his media office.
The talks come amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February. Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have reported attacks launched from Iraqi territory by armed groups aligned with Tehran.
Iraq’s Border Forces Command said a routine meeting had taken place between the Fifth Border Region Command and Saudi border guard units responsible for the kingdom’s northern and eastern areas.
The discussions focused on “ways to strengthen coordination and mutual cooperation in a manner that contributes to tightening control over the border strip, consolidating security and stability, and addressing security challenges,” according to the statement.
The latest engagement follows earlier efforts by Baghdad and Riyadh to deepen border security ties. On Aug. 27, a Saudi security and military delegation met Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss closer cooperation, improved border monitoring and more intensive information sharing.
In February, Iraqi Border Forces Commander Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar also visited Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf. Their discussions covered stronger coordination on border management and cooperation in training.
The repeated meetings reflect ongoing efforts by Iraq and Saudi Arabia to improve communication between their security institutions, strengthen border controls and prevent regional tensions from creating additional threats to either country.
The discussions followed a meeting in Riyadh a day earlier between Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the two leaders reviewed regional developments and explored ways to strengthen coordination on shared challenges.
Zaidi reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to preventing its territory from being used to threaten neighboring countries, emphasizing Iraq’s position of “not allowing its territory to be used as a launching point for any attacks or acts that threaten the security of the kingdom and the countries of the region,” according to a statement from his media office.
The talks come amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February. Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have reported attacks launched from Iraqi territory by armed groups aligned with Tehran.
Iraq’s Border Forces Command said a routine meeting had taken place between the Fifth Border Region Command and Saudi border guard units responsible for the kingdom’s northern and eastern areas.
The discussions focused on “ways to strengthen coordination and mutual cooperation in a manner that contributes to tightening control over the border strip, consolidating security and stability, and addressing security challenges,” according to the statement.
The latest engagement follows earlier efforts by Baghdad and Riyadh to deepen border security ties. On Aug. 27, a Saudi security and military delegation met Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss closer cooperation, improved border monitoring and more intensive information sharing.
In February, Iraqi Border Forces Commander Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar also visited Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf. Their discussions covered stronger coordination on border management and cooperation in training.
The repeated meetings reflect ongoing efforts by Iraq and Saudi Arabia to improve communication between their security institutions, strengthen border controls and prevent regional tensions from creating additional threats to either country.
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