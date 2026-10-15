MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hai Robotics and Hy-Tek Intralogistics Selected to Deliver Advanced Warehouse Automation for NAPA Auto Parts Strategic collaboration supports next-generation flow center transformation

October 15, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Hai Robotics

Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Hai Robotics, a global leader in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), and Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a leading provider of warehouse automation, software, systems integration and supply chain optimization solutions, announced they have partnered with NAPA Auto Parts, a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, to support the transformation of its flow center operations to deliver a next-generation automated fulfillment solution.

The project combines NAPA's operational vision, Hy-Tek's systems integration expertise and Hai Robotics' HaiPick Systems portfolio to create a high-density, scalable and flexible fulfillment operation designed to support NAPA's long-term growth.

As the systems integrator, Hy-Tek engineered an automation solution utilizing a multi-robot Hai Robotics system designed to help NAPA manage diverse SKU profiles through a unified automated storage and retrieval solution to deliver a scalable, efficient fulfillment solution tailored to NAPA's operational needs.

Hai Robotics and Hy-Tek worked closely with NAPA and, early in the design process, leveraged Hy-Tek's Innovation Lab to evaluate the technology in a live warehouse environment, helping validate system performance and refine the solution before deployment.

"From the beginning, our focus was on helping NAPA identify the right solution for its long-term operational goals, not simply implementing automation," said Derek Miller, Vice President of Sales at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "By leveraging our Innovation Lab, NAPA was able to evaluate the technology in a live warehouse environment, validate the system design and move forward with confidence. That advisory approach, combined with strong collaboration between Hy-Tek, Hai Robotics and NAPA, will deliver a solution built for long-term success."

The automated solution is designed to maximize storage density, improve throughput, and support NAPA's long-term operational strategy. By combining high-density storage with intelligent robotic automation, the system will improve order accuracy, increase operational efficiency and accelerate fulfillment, enabling faster, more reliable service to customers while providing the scalability to meet future demand.

"This project was about designing the right solution for the way we operate today while giving us the flexibility to adapt as our network evolves," said Tyler Park, Senior Director in Design Engineering at NAPA. "Hy-Tek and Hai Robotics worked closely with our team throughout the design process, and the opportunity to evaluate the technology in Hy-Tek's Innovation Lab gave us additional confidence that the solution would meet our operational requirements before implementation."

"This project demonstrates the value of combining innovative robotics with experienced systems integration partners," said Hunter Senn, Vice President of Sales at Hai Robotics. "Together with Hy-Tek, we're delivering an automated storage and retrieval solution that maximizes performance, optimizes warehouse space and gives NAPA the flexibility to adapt as its business continues to grow."

As companies continue investing in warehouse automation to improve efficiency and meet growing customer expectations, the project highlights the value of combining strategic advisory, proven automation technologies and experienced systems integration to deliver scalable fulfillment solutions.







Hai Robotics and Hy-Tek Intralogistics Selected to Deliver Advanced Warehouse Automation for NAPA Auto Parts

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About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics helps businesses unlock smarter, more adaptable warehouse operations. Founded in 2016, the company is redefining warehouse automation through flexible automated storage and retrieval solutions that evolve alongside operational needs. By combining robotics, software, and modular system design, Hai Robotics helps organizations increase efficiency, optimize space, and respond faster to changing demand. Backed by a global network of offices and partners, Hai Robotics works side-by-side with customers to solve operational challenges and build systems designed for long-term performance. For more information, visit .

About NAPA

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 18,000 auto care centers in the U.S., NAPA has America's largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with approximately 800,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit.

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Hy-Tek Intralogistics orchestrates the future of automation by seamlessly connecting people to products in a complex supply-chain-dependent world. From network optimization to its IntraOne® full-stack software platform, robotics, advanced material handling automation and aftermarket support, Hy-Tek integrates leading-edge technologies with existing systems to minimize disruption and accelerate ROI. Hy-Tek serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit .

For more information, please contact:

Colin McAleenan

...

(510) 573-0295

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Source: Hai Robotics