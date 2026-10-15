Tokayev Backs Azerbaijan-Armenia Reconciliation At CICA Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to the press service of the Kazakh president, Tokayev made the statement while addressing the seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

He noted that the example of the South Caucasus clearly demonstrates the results that far-sighted leadership can achieve.

"This rapprochement after decades of deep disagreements opens up new prospects, creating opportunities to build bridges between East and West. With strong political will and significant economic potential, CICA can make a substantial contribution to the implementation of major cross-border projects. Therefore, I propose that we jointly develop a CICA Strategy for Transport Connectivity. This strategy will help assess the potential of the region's major international transport routes, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Middle Corridor, and the TRIPP initiative," the president said.

Tokayev also emphasized that energy security is currently under threat of complete disruption.

"Cross-border energy infrastructure is increasingly being affected by conflicts. As a result, energy markets around the world remain unstable. This uncertainty threatens to slow economic growth far beyond the countries directly affected by current events. That is precisely why Kazakhstan is committed to partnership. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement on strategic partnership in green energy supplies, laying the groundwork for the Caspian Green Energy Corridor, which will connect our power systems and enable their further integration with European markets via the Black Sea," the president said.