Uzbekistan, Cambodia Agree To Fast-Track Trade, Investment Deals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet discussed expanding bilateral trade, strengthening political dialogue and advancing investment cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 7th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku on Thursday.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders reviewed prospects for developing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Cambodia, according to the Uzbek president's administration.

They emphasized the importance of establishing regular political dialogue and expanding interparliamentary, cultural, humanitarian and tourism exchanges.

Particular attention was given to measures to increase bilateral trade, including organizing reciprocal exhibitions showcasing the two countries' industrial capabilities and arranging business missions.

In this regard, the parties agreed to accelerate the development of framework agreements on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Mirziyoyev and Hun Manet also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including opportunities to maintain close coordination within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multinational forum aimed at promoting peace, security and stability across Asia through dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation. Its 28 member states work together on regional security, economic development, environmental protection, humanitarian issues, and emerging threats.