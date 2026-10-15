Consumer Reports Launches The #1 In Brand Reliability Designation To Help Shoppers Choose Kitchen Appliances That Last

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New designation recognizes the brands that earn the highest reliability ratings in their category, based on ownership data from more than 269,000 kitchen appliances

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Reports (CR), the 90-year-old nonprofit research, testing, and advocacy organization, today introduced the #1 in Brand Reliability designation for kitchen appliance, which recognizes brands that earn the highest reliability ratings in their product category. Consumers repeatedly tell CR that reliability ranks above price and performance when shopping for a new large appliance. Despite this priority, shoppers have traditionally had no way of knowing how an appliance will hold up over time when making a significant investment.

The #1 in Brand Reliability ranking draws on CR survey data from members who own the appliances themselves-covering more than 269,000 products across all five kitchen categories-giving shoppers an independent, data-backed signal to look for when comparing brands.

"Reliability is one of the most important factors people weigh before buying a major appliance, but it's also one of the hardest things for a shopper to see for themselves," said Lilian Kayizzi, Vice President, Testing, Research and Insights, Consumer Reports. "The #1 in Brand Reliability recognition turns real ownership data into a signal shoppers can recognize and trust in a high-stakes decision."









Consumer Reports #1 in Brand Reliability - 2027 Qualifying Brands:



Built-In Refrigerators: Fisher & Paykel

Bottom-Freezer Refrigerators: Fisher & Paykel

Dishwashers: Thermador

Electric Coil Ranges: GE

Electric Induction Cooktops: LG

Electric Induction Ranges: Frigidaire Professional

Electric Smoothtop Cooktops: Thermador

Electric Smoothtop Ranges: Amana

Electric Wall Ovens: LG

French-Door Refrigerators: Thermador

Gas Cooktops: GE

Gas Ranges: GE

Pro-style Ranges: Frigidaire Professional

Side-by-Side Refrigerators: GE Top-Freezer Refrigerators: LG

(#1 in Brand Reliability designations are set for the coming model year.)

"#1 in Brand Reliability gives qualifying brands a credible, independently earned way to show leadership on something consumers say matters most," said Rob Gentile, Senior Director & General Manager, Brand Licensing, Consumer Reports. "For shoppers, it's reassurance, backed by data from real-world experiences, at the moment they need it most."

How brand reliability is determined

Consumers say they expect large appliances to last an average of 10 year. Brand reliability ratings are based on the likelihood that a new appliance will break or stop working within the first five years of ownership. There are significant differences in brand reliability within each category, further emphasizing the need for consumers to know which brands are best and which to avoid. CR uses owner-informed survey data to determine the reliability ratings. Ratings are updated annually to incorporate new feedback from consumers.

Independent by design

The #1 in Brand Reliability recognition becomes available for licensing only after CR has published the results. A qualifying brand may decline to license without any effect on its rating. Licensing lets a brand promote recognition it has already earned, but it does not determine eligibility or influence future ratings, rankings, or recommendations.

"Independence is the whole point," said Gentile. "Our ratings come from real owners, not from the brands themselves, and that's what makes this so effective for shoppers and manufacturers alike."

Shoppers can explore CR's predicted reliability ratings at CR.org, and can look for the mark in-store, online, and in marketing materials to help narrow down their search before making a major purchasing decision.

Brands that earn the #1 in Brand Reliability recognition can license the mark through CR's Brand Licensing program. Manufacturers interested in eligibility and licensing can learn more at CR.org/brand-licensing.

The #1 in Brand Reliability designation is one source of information among many. CR encourages consumers to visit its full ratings and reliability resources to understand a given category and compare specific products before making a purchase.

About Consumer Reports

Founded in 1936, CR has a mission to create a fair and just marketplace for all. Widely known for our rigorous research and testing of products and services, we also survey millions of consumers each year, report extensively on marketplace issues, and advocate for consumer rights and protections around safety as well as digital rights, financial fairness, and sustainability. CR is independent and nonprofit.

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