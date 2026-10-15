Neuraxis Announces Medical Policy Coverage Milestone, Expanding Access To 26 Million Additional Covered Lives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total national coverage footprint for PENFS increases to over 147 million covered lives

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced significant new medical policy coverage from a major national health insurer for Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (“PENFS”). The coverage spans multiple states and represents approximately 26 million medical plan members.

NeurAxis' proprietary PENFS technology, IB-Stim, is FDA-cleared for the treatment of functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Functional Dyspepsia (FD) including associated nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. IB-Stim is a non-invasive neuromodulation device that gently stimulates cranial nerve bundles in the ear to help regulate pain signaling between the gut and the brain. Currently, no FDA-approved drug therapies exist for pediatric patients with abdominal pain related to functional dyspepsia, a significant unmet medical need. In the absence of approved options, off-label prescription drugs are often used, despite limited efficacy data and potential safety concerns-underscoring IB-Stim's unique position as the only FDA-cleared therapy specifically designed for this large and underserved pain related patient population.

“NeurAxis' growth is accelerating as we continue to execute on our strategy to expand payer coverage and scale commercialization of IB-Stim,” said Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis.“With our national coverage footprint now exceeding 147 million lives, we are strengthening our commercial organization to capitalize on these significant gains. The recent appointment of Craig Blanchard as Chief Commercial Officer is a key investment in our next phase of growth, and we are actively hiring additional sales professionals to drive physician adoption and help more patients access treatment under these new coverage policies.

“We anticipate additional coverage gains from major insurers and are expanding our sales capabilities to support both our growing coverage footprint and the opportunities ahead,” Carrico continued.“Our focus is on execution and turning payer coverage milestones into increased utilization of IB-Stim and meaningful commercial results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, we believe the combination of broader insurance coverage, dedicated commercial leadership and an expanded sales team positions NeurAxis for significant revenue growth and margin expansion.”

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive the adoption of IB-Stim, its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia, including FD-linked nausea symptoms in patients ages 8 and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company's stock, public health issues or other events, the Company's compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company's clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

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