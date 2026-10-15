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AB Akola Group Notification On Transactions In The Company's Securities By The Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


Date: 2026-10-15 09:31:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403

Attachment

  • Pranešimas apie vadovo sandorį_AP_ENG_2026-10-14

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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