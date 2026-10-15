Akari Therapeutics CEO Highlights Differentiated ADC Payload Strategy And Path Toward Clinical Development In New CEO Corner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Abizer Gaslightwala discusses Akari's novel PH1 payload strategy and execution priorities supporting AKTX-101's advancement toward planned Phase 1 clinical development in mid-2027

Recent deal activity and emerging clinical data highlighting limitations of current ADC sequencing reinforce the increasing demand for novel ADC payloads

Access the Akari CEO Corner here

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a novel RNA splicing disrupting payload, today released a new CEO Corner segment featuring President and Chief Executive Officer Abizer Gaslightwala discussing the Company's differentiated ADC payload strategy, recent external validation and the execution priorities supporting AKTX-101's advancement toward planned Phase 1 clinical development in mid-2027.

At the center of the discussion is Akari's belief that ADC payload differentiation will become increasingly important as more cancer patients receive ADCs as front-line therapies and develop resistance to the current ADC payload classes leaving limited subsequent therapy options. Mr. Gaslightwala discusses emerging clinical data presented at major medical conferences that sequential treatment of ADCs utilizing the same payload class do not provide benefit after treatment relapse. This is a significant growing unmet need and is an exclusive opportunity for Akari with its novel ADC payload that current and most future ADCs will not be able to access.

Akari is pursuing this exclusive opportunity using its PH1 payload, a novel spliceosome-modulating payload, which is designed to disrupt RNA splicing in cancer cells through a mechanism distinct from commonly used ADC payload classes.

Mr. Gaslightwala also describes recent external engagements and presentations at partnering and industry conferences in the US and China, where there was significant interest in Akari's ADC payload and its differentiated approach.

“It was important for us to gauge interest and excitement in our novel payload technology and its application to ADC therapies in areas of growing unmet needs like ADC refractory patients, and I left the conferences even more convicted in our technology, strategy, and execution as a company,” said Mr. Gaslightwala.“Across recent partner discussions and industry engagement, our novel PH1 payload generated meaningful interest and reinforced our belief that differentiated payloads can play an increasingly important role as ADC therapies continue to evolve.”

Mr. Gaslightwala also points to recent industry transactions involving novel ADC payload technologies, including Novartis's agreement to acquire Myricx Bio and Genentech's collaboration with DualityBio, as additional evidence of strategic interest by Big Pharma companies in acquiring and developing next-generation payload approaches.

With this backdrop, Akari's focus is now on execution.

The Company continues to advance AKTX-101 through IND-enabling toxicology and safety studies, large-scale GMP manufacturing, and Phase 1 planning, with the goal of initiating clinical development in mid-2027. In parallel, Akari is also continuing discussions with potential strategic partners around PH1 and the broader potential of its payload platform to create a broader pipeline of ADCs using this novel technology

“Our focus now is execution,” said Mr. Gaslightwala.“We are advancing the work required to move AKTX-101 into the clinic while continuing to explore the broader potential of PH1. We believe successful execution could create multiple opportunities for value creation through AKTX-101, potential licensing of our payload technology, and new concepts such as dual-payload approaches based on PH1.”

“We believe Akari has built a differentiated scientific foundation,” Mr. Gaslightwala added.“The next step is to translate that foundation through disciplined execution and demonstrate the potential of this technology in the clinic.”

The CEO Corner segment is now available here.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari's lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use microtubule inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune systems to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has been shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, AR-V7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by mid-2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari's proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and a novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“future,”“opportunity”“will likely result,”“target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential characteristics and therapeutic applications of PH1 and PH1-based ADCs, the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and the timing of a filing of an IND and commencement of a Phase I clinical trial. These statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the Company's need for additional capital; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company's programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company's patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company's product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company's product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company's product candidates; and the Company's ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.

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