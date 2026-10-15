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Notification Of Transactions By A Legal Entity Closely Associated With A Manager


Date: 2026-10-15 09:31:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification of transactions in Company's securities concluded by Akola ApS, a legal entity closely related to Darius Zubas, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (enclosed).

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403

Attachment

  • 2026-10-14 3 Appendix_Form_for_Notification_of_Transaction

MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111814804


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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