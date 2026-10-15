Notification Of Transactions By A Legal Entity Closely Associated With A Manager
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification of transactions in Company's securities concluded by Akola ApS, a legal entity closely related to Darius Zubas, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company (enclosed).
Mažvydas Šileika
For more information:
Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403
Attachment
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2026-10-14 3 Appendix_Form_for_Notification_of_Transaction
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