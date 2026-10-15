MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through a REST API and the Model Context Protocol, applications and compatible AI agents can now hand presentation work to Presentations.AI and receive branded, editable PowerPoint in return, without building presentation generation in-house.

San Francisco, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI today announced programmatic access to its Presentation Agent through the Presentations.AI API and the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Software applications and compatible AI agents can now generate, brand and update business presentations within their own workflows. For details on the Presentations.AI API, MCP support and developer capabilities, visit

An application, an enterprise workflow or another AI agent can now call on the same presentation intelligence that people use inside Presentations.AI. The calling system receives a native, editable Microsoft PowerPoint presentation in return.

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund and used by more than 12 million people worldwide. It is positioning presentation creation as a specialized capability that other software can delegate to instead of rebuilding.

The Presentations.AI API gives programmatic access to the same presentation intelligence that powers the Presentation Agent.

With the REST API, developers can build presentation generation into an existing application or business process, so a person no longer has to start every presentation by hand. An application can pass in presentation requirements and business information, trigger generation, apply brand requirements and deliver the finished presentation to another application or workflow.

The API supports OAuth 2.0 authentication, role-based access control and webhook triggers.

That makes Presentations.AI relevant to developers looking for an AI presentation API, a presentation generation API, a PowerPoint generation API, an AI PowerPoint API, embedded presentation generation or a way to generate PowerPoint presentations programmatically.

Presentations.AI supports the Model Context Protocol as a standard route for compatible AI applications and agents to reach presentation capabilities and context.

The Presentations.AI presentation MCP server offers an agent-native interface for creating, revising, branding, personalizing, refreshing and exporting business presentations. Through it, compatible systems can build a presentation from source material, update an existing presentation, apply company branding, tailor a deck to a different audience and export the result to Microsoft PowerPoint.

Presentations.AI is therefore also relevant to developers and AI teams looking for a presentation MCP server, a PowerPoint MCP server, presentation MCP or PowerPoint MCP capability.

General-purpose and enterprise AI agents can research, retrieve information, analyze data and carry out business workflows. When the output needed is a presentation, those systems can call Presentations.AI instead of building presentation-specific reasoning, design and PowerPoint generation on their own. The originating agent stays in charge of the wider workflow.

For example, an enterprise AI agent could pull an opportunity from Salesforce, gather recent account activity, spot expansion opportunities and hand the objective and supporting context to the Presentations.AI Presentation Agent. Presentations.AI can then build the narrative, generate the slides, apply the company's brand, personalize the deck for the customer and return an editable PowerPoint file.

The originating agent does not have to become a presentation-generation system itself.

A presentation API gives programmatic access to presentation-generation functions. The Presentations.AI Presentation Agent adds goal-directed presentation intelligence that can interpret context, create and revise a presentation, apply branding, tailor it to an audience and maintain recurring decks.

The difference is architectural. The AI Agent for PPT Presentations holds the presentation-specific intelligence. API and MCP are two separate routes by which software systems reach that intelligence. Developers can choose the integration model that suits their application without needing a separate presentation-generation engine for each interface.

The Presentation Agent can turn information held in business systems into editable presentations, so teams do not have to move that information into slides by hand.

A customer-success workflow can build a quarterly business review from account information. A Salesforce workflow can produce an account presentation or sales proposal. A business-intelligence workflow can turn reporting data into an executive presentation. A reporting workflow can convert operational data into a management deck.

Presentations.AI connects to manual sources and to systems including Snowflake, BigQuery, Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Google Sheets, Tableau, Looker and Mixpanel. With its patented Presentation Refresh technology, regeneration can run on a daily, weekly or monthly schedule, start on demand, or be triggered by qualifying events.

Software companies can embed Presentations.AI's presentation capabilities in their own products instead of building a presentation-generation system from the ground up.

A CRM application can produce account presentations. A market-research platform can turn research findings into a client presentation. A consulting application can convert finished analysis into client deliverables. A business-intelligence platform can build management decks from reporting data. The end user stays inside the originating product while Presentations.AI handles the presentation-specific work.

The proprietary Brand Sync technology in Presentations.AI applies the relevant company's logo, colors and fonts to generated slides, so branding happens during generation rather than as a manual formatting step afterward. White-label output is available at the Growth tier and above.

Presentations.AI is developing the Presentation Agent as one shared intelligence layer, not as separate presentation-generation products for each interface. A person can use it conversationally. A developer can call it through the API. An AI agent can reach it through MCP. An enterprise workflow can trigger it from connected business systems, and a software company can embed it in its own application.

Founded in 2018, Presentations.AI reached one million users within 84 days of its 2023 public beta and now reports more than 12 million users worldwide. Visit for more information.

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform that more than 12 million people worldwide use to create business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites.

The company was founded in 2018 and is backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund.

People can use its Presentation Agent inside Presentations.AI, and applications and compatible AI systems can reach it programmatically through API and MCP interfaces. It includes automatic company branding, editable PowerPoint output and data-connected Presentation Refresh.

DISCLAIMER

Product capabilities, integrations, API functionality, MCP functionality, agent functionality, availability and user figures are as reported by Presentations.AI. Some Presentation Agent, API, MCP, white-label, integration and enterprise capabilities may depend on plan, usage or commercial requirements.





Attachment

Presentations.AI API and MCP Server for Developers

CONTACT:... 63/3 Arham Towers, 4th Floor, Off KR Road, Jayanagar 7th Block, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560082, INDIA