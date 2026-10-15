Topline Financial Credit Union Participates In Its 10Th Statewide Day Of Kindness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minnesota credit unions joined forces to spread kindness across the state on Monday, October 12

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, was one of the many credit unions across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, call CU Kind Day. A statewide initiative of over 3,000+ credit union employees, members and partners coming together to spread kindness and encourage others to do the same.

TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as“CU Kind Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota's credit unions. CU Kind Day demonstrates what credit unions do best, collaborate and give back to their communities.

Nearly 190 TopLine participants volunteered over 560 hours and impacted nearly 3,265 Minnesotans at local community partner nonprofit organizations including ACBC Food Shelf, Advent Lutheran Church, Avenues for Youth, Family Alternatives, Hope 4 Youth, Keystone Community Services, Mobile Hope, MORE, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, YMCA Youth and Family Services and local park clean-ups.

“At TopLine, we believe supporting our communities beyond providing access to affordable financial services, and CU Kind Day is such a great way to show our commitment to giving back and supporting needs,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO.“By volunteering on this day – and throughout the year – we share our time and talents to build stronger connections and help those around us. Together, we're making a difference. CU Kind Day truly brings to life the credit union philosophy of 'people helping people' and shows the power of Minnesota credit unions and our partners working side-by-side to create a positive impact.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations - in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis - as well as by phone and online at . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union's foundation, visit /Foundation.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hesley

Marketing Director

TopLine Financial Credit Union

... | 763.253.2785

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at