Stripe And Plasma Co-Develop A New Multi-Currency Card Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plasma joins as design partner as stablecoin cards expand beyond the dollar, supporting EUR, BRL, MXN and COP across 30+ countries

San Francisco, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stripe and Plasma today announced a collaboration to launch multi-currency stablecoin cards, making it easier for people and businesses to spend across currencies and markets.

Built in close partnership with Plasma as a design partner, the aim is to make everyday spending simpler. Cardholders will be able to use the currencies they already hold, reduce unnecessary conversions and FX costs, and spend abroad as easily as they spend at home.

Plasma is building the financial account for people whose lives span countries, assets and businesses, starting with everyday spending. As a design partner, Plasma will work with Stripe to shape a multi-currency card experience around how these customers manage and use their money across borders.

“We're building Plasma for people whose lives and finances span countries. Partnering with Stripe gives us the opportunity to develop multi-currency cards around how those people actually live and spend, with a simple ambition: spend like a local, anywhere.”- Paul Faecks, CEO of Plasma

“Stablecoins make it possible to hold and move money globally. We're working with Plasma to bring that same flexibility to spending, giving businesses the infrastructure to offer cards across currencies and markets without having to build it themselves.” - Henri Stern, Head of Stripe Crypto and Cofounder & CEO of Privy

Stripe is expanding its stablecoin card infrastructure to support more currencies and stablecoins, giving businesses greater flexibility to build card products for customers operating across markets. The expanded capabilities will support:



Fiat currencies: USD, BRL, EUR, MXN, and COP

Stablecoins: OUSD and eligible GENIUS-ready stablecoins Markets: Available in 30+ countries today, with plans to expand to 100+ countries in 2027

A cardholder holding euros, for example, will be able to spend directly in euros without converting through dollars first. Businesses operating across markets can issue cards denominated in currencies that match their spending needs, helping reduce unnecessary FX costs.

The launch marks the first step toward a broader multi-currency experience. Stripe and Plasma are toward enabling cardholders to spend across multiple balances, with the appropriate currency selected automatically at the point of purchase.

The partnership brings Stripe's fiat and crypto infrastructure and Plasma's product together to develop a card experience around how people live and spend across countries.

With multi-currency support, people and businesses will be able to spend with stablecoin-backed cards across more currencies and markets.

About Plasma

Plasma is building the financial account for people whose lives span countries, assets and businesses. Its app, Plasma One, gives users a global dollar account and card for spending, sending and earning, starting with everyday spending. For more information, visit plasma.org

About Stripe

Stripe is building programmable financial services for millions of businesses globally. Millions of companies use Stripe to accept payments online and in person, embed financial services, power custom revenue models, and build a more profitable business.

Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe processes over $1.9 trillion of payments annually, equivalent to 1.6% of global GDP. Stripe users include all of the top AI companies, 90% of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and 88% of the Forbes AI 50.

Through its scale and investments in R&D, particularly artificial intelligence and stablecoins, Stripe accelerates the utility of frontier technology in the global economy.





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