Oprah-Approved Popsmith Now Available In Williams Sonoma Stores Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fast-growing premium popcorn brand expands its national retail footprint after serving more than 100,000 customers and generating $20 million in lifetime revenue

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popsmith, the fast-growing premium popcorn brand known for turning one of America's most familiar snacks into an elevated experience, is taking a major step in its retail expansion with a nationwide launch in Williams Sonoma stores in Q4 2026.







The rollout will bring Popsmith's signature stovetop popcorn poppers to Williams Sonoma locations across the country ahead of the holiday shopping season, significantly expanding the brand's brick-and-mortar presence.

For Popsmith founder and CEO Tal Moore, the launch represents an important milestone for a company that began with an ambitious idea: that popcorn deserved the same kind of premium reinvention consumers have embraced across other categories.

“Williams Sonoma is one of the most respected names in kitchen and culinary retail, so seeing Popsmith on shelves nationwide is an incredibly meaningful moment for us,” Moore said.“We built Popsmith with the belief that popcorn could be more than a commodity. To now see our poppers alongside some of the most iconic kitchen brands in the country is a huge validation of that vision.”

From Online Brand to National Retail

Popsmith launched around its signature stovetop popcorn popper, a design-forward take on a product category that had changed little in decades.

The brand's early growth was driven largely online, but national recognition accelerated after the Popsmith Popper was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in 2024. Since the Oprah feature, Popsmith has sold out three times as the company has worked to keep pace with consumer demand.

Popsmith has since expanded its retail presence through major names including Costco and Crate & Barrel. The nationwide Williams Sonoma rollout represents another major step in the company's transition from an emerging direct-to-consumer business into a broadly distributed premium popcorn brand.

Popsmith has now served more than 100,000 customers, generated approximately $20 million in lifetime revenue and is on pace to generate approximately $9 million in revenue in 2026.

“We've spent the last few years proving that people are willing to rethink what popcorn can be,” Moore said.“The next stage is about putting Popsmith in front of millions more consumers, and retail is going to play an important role in that.”

A Bigger Bet on Holiday Gifting

The timing of the Williams Sonoma launch puts Popsmith in stores during the most important gifting period of the year and gives consumers the opportunity to discover the brand in person.

Popsmith was designed not only as a functional kitchen product, but as something consumers would be excited to display, use with friends and family, and give as a gift. Its signature popper combines the nostalgia of making popcorn on the stove with a design intended to feel at home alongside premium cookware and kitchen appliances.

That combination has made gifting an important part of Popsmith's growth. The company sees its nationwide Williams Sonoma presence as an opportunity to introduce the brand to consumers who may never have encountered Popsmith through its direct-to-consumer channels.

“Popcorn has always been about bringing people together, which naturally makes it a great gifting category,” Moore said.“Williams Sonoma gives us an opportunity to put Popsmith in front of shoppers across the country at exactly the moment they're looking for something special to give to friends and family. We think that's a very powerful combination.”

The Williams Sonoma rollout comes as Popsmith prepares for what the company expects to be its biggest holiday season to date, with the nationwide launch giving millions of shoppers the opportunity to discover the brand in person.

About Popsmith

Popsmith is a premium popcorn brand founded with a mission to make popcorn better. The company's signature Popsmith Popper combines thoughtful design with the experience of making fresh stovetop popcorn at home, while its growing line of kernels, oils, seasonings and popcorn kits extends the brand across the entire popcorn experience.

Popsmith has served more than 100,000 customers, generated approximately $20 million in lifetime revenue and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in 2024. The brand has worked with major national retailers including Costco, Crate & Barrel and Williams Sonoma, with a nationwide Williams Sonoma store rollout planned for Q4 2026.

Media Contact:

Tal Moore

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To learn more about Popsmith and its products, visit