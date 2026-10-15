Harbourfront Centre And Shaw Festival Announce Ohio State Murders As Third Production In Toronto Residency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adrienne Kennedy's acclaimed drama comes to The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre January 22 to February 21, 2027

Toronto, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Centre and the Shaw Festival today announced Ohio State Murders as the third production in the inaugural season of the Shaw Festival's three-year residency at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre. The acclaimed drama from American playwright Adrienne Kennedy will run January 22 to February 21, 2027. The residency begins this fall with Anthony Shaffer's Sleuth, followed by A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, for the holiday season. With Ohio State Murders completing the lineup audiences can now purchase three-show packages for the full season.

Written by one of the most influential voices in American theatre, Ohio State Murders explores race, identity and trauma through a story that draws on Kennedy's own experiences as a Black student at Ohio State University in the early 1950's.

Directed by 2026 Order of Canada appointee Philip Akin, the story follows renowned author and Ohio State University alumna Suzanne Alexander (Sophia Walker) as she returns to her alma mater to lead a talk about the use of graphic imagery in her writing.

Confronted with the ghosts of her past, including an illicit relationship with her former English professor, Robert Hampshire (Johnathan Sousa), Suzanne seizes the opportunity to speak out about the racism and injustice she experienced as a Black woman in 1950s Ohio, and how that violence shaped her life, her writing and the woman she became.

“Ohio State Murders is a powerful addition to our first season with the Shaw Festival and a production we are proud to bring to Toronto,” said Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair, Harbourfront Centre.“Running alongside KUUMBA, Harbourfront Centre's Black Futures Month Festival, it builds on our commitment to presenting Black stories and perspectives, while bringing compelling theatre to Toronto audiences.”

KUUMBA, Harbourfront Centre's annual celebration of Black arts and culture, will also take place throughout February, with 2027 programming exploring the theme The Strength of Our Voice.

The announcement completes the inaugural season of the Shaw Festival's three-year residency at Harbourfront Centre, bringing three distinct productions to Toronto audiences at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

The 2026 Shaw Festival production of Ohio State Murders was generously sponsored by TD Bank Group.

Shaw Festival at Harbourfront Centre

Sleuth

October 16 to November 1, 2026

A Christmas Carol

November 12 to December 23, 2026

Ohio State Murders

January 22 to February 21, 2027

Three-show packages are on sale now, beginning at $125. Single tickets begin at $50.

Ohio State Murders is brought to life by Melanie McNeill's set and costume design, lighting design by Jeff Pybus and features original music and sounds designed by Jacob Lin as well as movement direction by Alexis Milligan.

On stage at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre from January 22 to February 21, 2027.

Ohio State Murders is recommended for audience members 13+. Running time is approximately 55 minutes, no intermission.

Cast:

Johnathan Sousa Robert Hampshire

Sophia Walker Suzanne Alexander

Creative & Production:

Philip Akin Director

Kimberley Rampersad Associate Director

Melanie McNeill Set & Costume Designer

Jeff Pybus Lighting Designer

Jacob Lin Original Music and Sound Designer

Alexis Milligan Movement Director

Lisa Russell Production Stage Manager

Leigh McClymont Associate Production Stage Manager

Jeffrey Simlett Voice and Dialect Coach

Ohio State Murders is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit. Learn more at

One of the largest charitable theatre companies in North America, the Shaw Festival's mission is to enrich and connect people's lives through theatre. Based in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Shaw Festival's 2026 Holiday Season includes

Through its All.Together.Now. campaign, The Shaw is creating new spaces and programs where people can build real human connections and rediscover their creativity. For more information, visit shawfest.com.

We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing. ~ Bernard Shaw

Attachments



Sophia Walker in Shaw Festival's Ohio State Murders André Morin and Sophia Walker in Shaw Festival's Ohio State Murders

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