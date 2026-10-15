Foreign Media Journalists Explore Transformation Of Jinan's Traditional Industrial Zone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government

JINAN, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 13, the "New Era · Discover China" international media tour visited Huaiyin District in Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province. Organized by the Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government, the tour brought journalists from six Caribbean countries - The Bahamas, Grenada, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana - to manufacturing companies, a floating photovoltaic power station and a rice industry park, offering them a firsthand look at the transformation of the traditional industrial zone along the Yellow River.

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Located in western Jinan and bordering the Yellow River to the north, Huaiyin has long been one of the city's traditional industrial centers. Leveraging the transport links of Jinan West Railway Station and opportunities arising from China's national strategy for ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, the district is transitioning toward a modern economy integrating advanced manufacturing, modern agriculture and green energy. Its industrial heritage and extensive rural areas along the Yellow River offer a glimpse into the upgrading of traditional industrial districts in China.

At the heavy stamping equipment assembly workshop of JIER Machine-Tool Group, rows of large-scale machinery were undergoing assembly and testing. The company produced China's first gantry planer in 1953 and has since grown into one of the world's top three manufacturers of CNC stamping equipment. With exports reaching 67 countries and regions, it counts General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen among its clients.

At the Yellow River Rice Technology and Culture Industrial Park, rice-breeding teams from the Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences are pushing the boundaries of seed innovation. The molecular breeding laboratory here has produced Jixiang 3, known for its taste quality score of 90; Shengdao RS15, a resistant-starch rice developed for blood-sugar-conscious consumers; and Zhongzi 4, a nutrient-rich purple rice that has broken new ground in deep processing. Thanks to these improved varieties, "Wujiabu Yellow River Rice" has earned national geographical indication status and a place in China's catalog of specialty agricultural products.

Across more than 1,500 mu of idle ponds in the villages of Sanjiaotang, Dongcao, and Mianhuazhangzhuang in Wujiabu Subdistrict, vast arrays of photovoltaic panels have been installed, with shading ratios maintained below 40 percent, so that crabs, fish, and shrimp can thrive beneath. This is Jinan's first centralized aquaculture-PV project, with a total installed capacity of 46 megawatts, enough to meet the annual electricity needs of 40,000 households.

From high-end equipment manufacturing and molecular breeding to aquaculture-PV integration, Huaiyin is advancing a coordinated development model integrating advanced manufacturing, modern agriculture, and green energy. Several visiting journalists from Caribbean nations noted that Huaiyin's integrated approach could offer useful insights for island nations seeking pathways to green development.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558