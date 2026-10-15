OUTFRONT CEO Nick Brien Named Chairman Of OAAA Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brien succeeds former Clear Channel Outdoor CEO Scott Wells and will serve the remainder of Wells' term, helping guide the association's continued efforts to advance the OOH advertising industry.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry, today announced that Nick Brien, Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT, has been named Chairman of its Board of Directors. Brien succeeds Scott Wells, former CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, and will serve the remainder of Wells' term, through May 2027.

Brien, who currently serves on OAAA's Executive Committee, brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning advertising, media, technology and marketing. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the medium, as OOH continues to grow, expand its role in the omnichannel media mix and advance industry-wide priorities around measurement, technology and innovation.

"Nick brings a unique perspective to this role, with deep experience across every corner of the advertising industry and a clear understanding of the opportunity ahead for out of home," said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA. "As our industry continues to grow and evolve, his leadership will help us build on this momentum, strengthen our relationships with the broader marketing community, and advance the priorities that matter most to our members, brand marketers, and agency leaders."

Bager continued, "I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Scott Wells for his leadership, partnership and dedication to OAAA. Scott has been a tremendous advocate for our industry and a trusted partner to me personally. Throughout his tenure as Chairman, he helped guide our organization through a period of meaningful growth and progress, bringing people together around the issues that matter most to our future. We are incredibly grateful for the time, energy and commitment he has given to OAAA and the entire OOH community."

Wells has served as Chairman of OAAA's Board of Directors since March 2023 and has been a member of the Board since 2015. During his tenure as Chairman, OAAA strengthened its industry advocacy, expanded its engagement with advertisers and agencies, and advanced key initiatives to support the continued growth and modernization of the medium.

“I am honored to take on this role at a defining moment for our industry,” said Nick Brien, CEO of OUTFRONT and incoming Chairman of OAAA's Board of Directors.“In a fragmented media world, the value of out of home has never been clearer. It delivers the scale and innovation marketers expect with the trust and real-world presence consumers value. With Anna, the Board and OAAA's members, I look forward to strengthening trust in the medium, accelerating its digital transformation and expanding the measurement that gives marketers confidence in their investments.”

Before leading OUTFRONT, Brien held CEO roles at some of the world's leading advertising and marketing organizations, including Dentsu, McCann Worldgroup, IPG Mediabrands and Amobee. His experience across creative, media, technology and marketing services brings a broad industry perspective to OAAA's leadership as the association continues its work to protect, promote and advance out of home advertising.

OAAA's Board of Directors represents leaders from across the OOH ecosystem and provides strategic oversight and guidance on the association's priorities, including government affairs, research and measurement, industry standards, and brand and agency engagement.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA's mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH's essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.

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