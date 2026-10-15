Betmgm Renews Partnership With National Hockey League Star Connor Mcdavid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year extension builds on company's commitment to promoting award-winning responsible gambling campaign

TORONTO, Ont., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced the renewal of its partnership with three-time National Hockey League (NHL®) Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid. Since joining BetMGM's roster of ambassadors in March 2022, McDavid has been featured in BetMGM's responsible gambling initiatives, which have demonstrated measurable shifts in how customers manage their play.

“Connor has been an exceptional partner in helping us show that responsible gambling can be both engaging and effective,” said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM.“The results of our campaign reflect how thoughtful messaging can drive meaningful action, with more players using tools like deposit limits to play within their comfort level. We're proud to continue working with one of hockey's most respected leaders to ensure that gaming is always fun and entertaining.”

Under the renewed agreement, McDavid will continue to appear in BetMGM responsible gambling content across broadcast, digital and social platforms in Canada. The campaign will expand its reach to new audiences and markets, with a continued emphasis on promoting BetMGM's suite of player protection tools – including deposit limits, stake limits, time-out features, and self-exclusion options – all accessible directly within the BetMGM app. A third responsible gambling ad featuring McDavid will begin airing soon.

McDavid said,“Being disciplined and making smart decisions are big parts of hockey. They're important when it comes to sports betting, too. BetMGM gives players tools that help them stay in control of their play, because keeping betting fun starts with betting responsibly.”

Since launching in December 2025, the company's "Mullet Over" campaign has contributed to a 27 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of accounts with deposit limits.

Richard Taylor, Director of Responsible Gambling, BetMGM, said, "We believe player protection and great entertainment go hand in hand. Our relationship with Connor has helped make responsible gambling more relevant to sports fans, and the increased adoption of our tools and resources show the impact these efforts can have.”

BetMGM is currently available in 31 markets with mobile and retail offerings. As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus.

Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

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Please play responsibly. Alberta (18+) and Ontario (19+) only. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Aberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca. In Ontario, visit ConnexOntario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247.

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About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“seeks,”“likely,”“intends,”“plans,”“pro forma,”“projects,”“estimates” or“anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts and BetMGM's expectations regarding the partnership with Connor McDavid. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the partnership does not occur in the manner described herein, risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

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BetMGM Renews Partnership with National Hockey League Star Connor McDavid

CONTACT: Jennifer Arapoff, Director of Public Relations BetMGM LLC... Robert Flicker...