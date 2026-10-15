Induction Heating Market Size To Grow $879.5 Million At 7.4% CAGR Through 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects, the globalThe demand for induction heating systems is driven by the global shift toward advanced manufacturing, automation, and energy-efficient production lines, where precise, reliable, and controllable heating is critical. Industries such as automotive, metal processing, electronics, machinery, and component manufacturing are increasingly adopting induction heating technologies to achieve higher productivity, faster heating cycles, and improved product quality. Their ability to reduce energy consumption, enhance process consistency, support clean electrification, and integrate seamlessly with automated production environments makes them widely preferred across industrial facilities. The growing trend toward electrified heating systems, rising investments in factory modernization, and regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions are further accelerating adoption across all end-use sectors worldwide.

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Induction Heating Size, Share & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2024 Market Size: USD 616.8 MN

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 879.5 MN

CAGR: 7.4% from 2025-2030

Region Highlight: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Report scope: 180 Market Data Tables, 80 Figures, 300 Pages Key players: TEST Corporation (US), Inductotherm Group (US), ENRX (Norway), and Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation (US)

Based on power, the induction heating market has been divided into systems rated up to 10 kW, 10 kW–100 kW, and above 100 kW. The demand for induction heating systems is rising across all categories as industries adopt power-specific solutions tailored to their production and thermal requirements. The 10 kW–100 kW segment dominates the market because it is widely used in medium-scale industrial operations such as shaft heating, forging, shrink-fitting, and heat-treatment lines, making it one of the most rapidly growing categories due to its balance of power, speed, and flexibility. Systems exceeding 100 kW dominate heavy-duty applications in steel production, foundries, large forging units, and high throughput manufacturing facilities, delivering deep penetration, high reliability, and continuous operation capabilities. The broad use of these power ranges across diverse industrial workloads strongly supports overall market growth.

Based on frequency, the induction heating market is segmented into 1–10 kHz, 10–50 kHz, and 50 kHz–1 MHz. The use of different frequency bands strengthens market demand by enabling industries to match heating depth and speed with specific material and process requirements. Medium-frequency systems (10–50 kHz) dominate the market as they serve a wide range of industrial tasks, including induction brazing, medium-depth hardening, and heating automotive parts, offering high efficiency and strong process control. High-frequency and RF systems (50 kHz–1 MHz) support shallow and precision heating for electronics, medical devices, fine tool hardening, and micro-component processing, where rapid and surface-focused heating is required. The broad applicability of these frequency bands enables industries to achieve optimized performance across multiple manufacturing stages, thereby further accelerating overall market development.

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North America is the second-highest-growing regional market for industrial heating, driven by strong investments in manufacturing modernization, the automotive sector, and advanced materials processing. The U.S. and Canada are rapidly shifting toward energy-efficient and electrically powered heating technologies as industries work to replace fossil-fuel-based systems in compliance with stringent environmental regulations. The high adoption of automation, a strong presence of leading heating equipment manufacturers, and a rising demand for precision heating in the electronics and metal processing industries further boost market growth. Additionally, the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing and an increased emphasis on sustainability are driving the significant deployment of high-frequency and high-power induction heating solutions across the region, making North America the leading market globally.

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Induction Heating market are inTEST Corporation (US), Inductotherm Group (US), ENRX (Norway), and Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, and expansions.

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