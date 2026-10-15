Geteducated Celebrates 28 Years, Expands Online Degrees Directory To 37,000+ Programs

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Online college pioneer enters its 29th year with more degrees, affordability rankings, and new student tools.

MONTEREY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence transforms how students research colleges and compare degree programs, GetEducated is celebrating 28 years of helping students make informed higher education decisions. One of the internet's longest-running online college comparison resources, GetEducated enters its 29th year with its largest-ever directory of more than 37,000 online degrees from over 1,700 accredited colleges and universities, an expanding collection of independent affordability rankings, and new student-focused features in development.Launched in October 1998, when online higher education was still in its infancy, GetEducated has spent 28 years helping students identify legitimate, accredited, and affordable online degree programs. Today, the platform offers more educational options and research resources than at any point in its history, continuing its mission of helping students make smarter college decisions."Twenty-eight years ago, online education was a relatively new concept, and students had very few resources to help them evaluate their options," said Tony Huffman, President of Perdia Education, which owns GetEducated. "Today, students can choose from tens of thousands of online degrees, but having more choices doesn't necessarily make choosing the right program easier. That's where independent research and trustworthy information become more important than ever."Looking Beyond Tuition to Find the True Cost of Online DegreesOne of GetEducated's longstanding strengths is its independent affordability research. The platform has published more college affordability ranking reports than ever before, helping prospective students compare the actual cost of earning an online degree.While artificial intelligence and search engines can often identify published tuition rates, mandatory fees and additional expenses can be difficult to uncover. GetEducated's affordability research examines these costs to help students better understand what they may actually pay to complete a degree."AI can quickly tell a student what a university advertises as its tuition rate, but that's not always the full story," Huffman explained. "Additional fees can substantially change the total cost of earning a degree. Our team does the research to uncover those expenses so students can make more meaningful comparisons. It's the kind of independent work that remains incredibly valuable, regardless of how people search for information."Expanding Resources for a New Generation of Online LearnersBeyond its growing degree directory and affordability rankings, GetEducated continues to introduce tools designed to make researching online education easier and more informative.The platform has introduced Student Satisfaction Scores and editorial review summaries across more than 1,700 college profiles, helping prospective students understand recurring themes in student experiences, including academic quality, flexibility, support services, and overall value.Additional enhancements are planned for GetEducated's student forums, where prospective and current students can ask questions, share experiences, and receive guidance from GetEducated staff and fellow students.Looking ahead, GetEducated is also developing new degree-level evaluations that will examine factors such as career outcomes, educational costs, and potential earnings. These new tools are intended to complement the platform's established affordability rankings by helping students consider the relationship between educational investment and career opportunities.Supporting Students in the Age of AI SearchAs prospective students increasingly turn to ChatGPT, Google AI, Perplexity, and other AI-powered services to research colleges, GetEducated is continuing to evaluate ways to make its independent research more accessible and useful to these emerging technologies.The company sees AI as an important new pathway for students to discover educational opportunities, while recognizing that accurate, independently researched information remains essential to making informed decisions."Technology has changed dramatically since we launched GetEducated in 1998, and it will continue to evolve," Huffman added. "What hasn't changed is our commitment to helping students find legitimate, affordable online education. Whether students visit our website directly or discover our research through AI-powered search, we want GetEducated to remain a trusted resource for making one of life's most important investments."Students can explore GetEducated's directory of more than 37,000 online degrees, independent college affordability rankings, and school research resources at GetEducated.About GetEducatedNow in its 29th year, GetEducated is a leading online education resource that helps students find and compare accredited online degree programs. Launched in October 1998, the platform provides independent research, affordability rankings, Student Satisfaction Scores, and one of the largest directories of online degrees-totaling more than 37,000 programs from over 1,700 colleges and universities. GetEducated is dedicated to helping students identify affordable, flexible higher education opportunities and make informed enrollment decisions.About Perdia EducationPerdia Education is an education services company focused on helping colleges and universities connect with prospective students and improve enrollment outcomes. Through GetEducated, Perdia supports independent college research and helps students discover accredited online degree programs.Media ContactPerdia Education

Tony Huffman

Perdia Education

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GetEducated Celebrates 28 Years, Expands Online Degrees Directory to 37,000+ Programs News Provided By Perdia Education October 15, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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