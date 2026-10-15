Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Serves Up A Little Extra Gravy On National Mashed Potato Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Guests can enjoy a free side of mashed potatoes and gravy on October 18 and enter a social media giveaway for an exclusive prize pack

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fried chicken and mashed potatoes are a classic combination, and Lee's Famous RecipeChicken is giving guests another reason to enjoy them on National Mashed Potato Day. On Sunday, October 18, Lee's is celebrating with a free side of Famous Mashed Potatoes and gravy at participating restaurants, along with a special social media giveaway.For one day only, guests can enjoy a free regular side of Lee's famous mashed potatoes and gravy with any $5 in-store purchase at participating restaurants. Made with Idahoanpotatoes, the classic side is a natural companion to Lee's chicken, bringing a little extra comfort to every meal.Lee's is serving up more than just free mashed potatoes this National Mashed Potato Day. The brand is also teaming up with its longtime partners at Idahoan Foods to give fans a chance to win one of 10 exclusive chicken-and-potato-themed prize packs featuring Lee's merchandise and other surprises. Fans can enter by commenting on the designated giveaway post on Lee's Instagram page on October 18. Follow Lee's on Instagram for full details.“Our mashed potatoes and gravy have been a guest favorite for 60 years, and National Mashed Potato Day is a great reason to put them in the spotlight,”said Dan Sokolik, vice president of marketing for Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken.“We're excited to celebrate with our partners at Idahoan and give guests something extra, whether that's a free side with their meal or a chance to win some exclusive Lee's merchandise.”For more information, visit LeesFamousRecipe or follow Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.About Lee's Famous RecipeChickenSince 1966, Lee's Famous RecipeChicken has been famous for a reason. Founded in Lima, Ohio, the brand has earned its reputation by serving fried chicken that is cooked fresh, never frozen, honey-dipped and hand-breaded, with the same recipe and commitment to quality that have kept generations of guests coming back.Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, Lee's was named one of QSR Magazine's 20 Best Franchise Deals and earned a spot in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken for the fourth consecutive year. Today, there are 130 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants and counting across the U.S., with the majority independently owned and operated.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Serves Up a Little Extra Gravy on National Mashed Potato Day News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 15, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.