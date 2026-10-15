Censinet Wins Overall Risk Management Solution Of The Year In 10Th Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition highlights how Censinet RiskOpsTM connects healthcare risk to its impact on operations and patient care

- Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of CensinetBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk intelligence solutions, announced that Censinet RiskOpsTM has been named "Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year" in the 10th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.CyberSecurity Breakthrough evaluates information security companies, products, and technologies worldwide. In its 10th year, the program received thousands of nominations from organizations in more than 20 countries. While the award recognizes risk management solutions across industries, Censinet RiskOpsTM is purpose-built exclusively for healthcare.Connecting Healthcare Risk to Operational ImpactA single vendor issue, technology failure, or unassessed AI capability can disrupt the clinical and business functions healthcare organizations depend on. Risk leaders need visibility into how these risks are connected, which critical functions they could impact, and where action is needed most.Censinet RiskOpsTM brings third-party risk, enterprise risk, systemic risk, and AI governance together in one platform purpose-built for healthcare. Intelligence from a network of more than 61,000 vendors and products helps healthcare organizations understand risk across their digital ecosystems and prioritize exposures with the greatest potential impact on operations and patient care.Censinet also operationalizes the Health Sector Coordinating Council's Sector Mapping and Risk Toolkit (SMART), with all 17 critical healthcare function maps available in Censinet RiskOpsTM. Healthcare organizations can see which vendors and technologies support each essential function, where dependencies converge, and where a single point of failure could interrupt care. That visibility informs mitigation and continuity planning before a disruption occurs."Healthcare organizations don't experience risk one vendor or one system at a time. A gap in one place can reach the clinical and business operations patients depend on," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "That changes what risk management has to deliver. It's not enough to identify risk. Healthcare leaders need to understand how risks are connected, where they could have the greatest impact, and where to act first.We're honored that CyberSecurity Breakthrough recognized our approach ato helping healthcare organizations protect patient care and strengthen operational resilience.”Governing AI and Accelerating Risk OperationsAs AI becomes increasingly embedded in healthcare technologies and operations, organizations need greater visibility into where AI exists, the risks it introduces, and how it is governed. Censinet RiskOpsTM helps healthcare organizations identify AI capabilities within their third-party technology portfolios, evaluate AI-related risks through healthcare-specific assessments aligned with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and track findings through a centralized Risk Register. These capabilities support more consistent oversight and informed decision-making as healthcare organizations expand their use of AI.Censinet also applies AI to the assessment process itself. The Risk Assessor Agent automates questionnaire selection, document analysis, finding generation, and executive summary drafting, reducing time spent on key assessment workflows by up to 66%. Risk professionals can focus their expertise where judgment is required."Censinet provides healthcare organizations with a continuous, enterprise-wide view of risk that supports decision-making, oversight, and operational resilience. Healthcare is becoming more dependent on technology, and organizations face a complex risk environment where cyber threats, operational dependencies, vendors, enterprise initiatives, and AI are interconnected," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Censinet enables healthcare organizations to continuously understand how risk evolves across this environment, providing continuous intelligence to help prioritize action, strengthen governance, improve operational resilience, and better protect patient care."The award follows Censinet's recognition in the 2026 GartnerCoolest Vendor Innovations for Assurance: GRC and TPRM and its "Outstanding" rating on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2026.Read the CyberSecurity Breakthrough announcement.About CensinetCensinet, based in Boston, MA, delivers the only AI-native risk intelligence platform purpose-built for U.S. healthcare. Censinet RiskOpsTM helps healthcare organizations identify, assess, prioritize, and manage risk across third parties, the enterprise, critical healthcare functions, and artificial intelligence.Powered by healthcare-specific intelligence, AI-driven automation, and the collective scale of the Censinet network, Censinet enables healthcare leaders to see risk clearly, make better-informed decisions, and strengthen operational resilience.Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider.Learn more at censinet.# # #

Rita Labrado

Censinet

+1 855.666.6001

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Censinet Wins Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year in 10th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards News Provided By Censinet October 15, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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