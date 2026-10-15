The Lifetime Value Company Acquires The Assets Of Summeros, Expanding Its Property Intelligence Capabilities

Acquisition brings short-term rental investment analytics and market data into LTV Co.'s portfolio of consumer research brands

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Lifetime Value Company (LTV Co.), the parent company behind consumer research brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, and Ownerly, today announced it has acquired the assets of SummerOS, a short-term rental asset intelligence platform.Founded in 2021, SummerOS helps investors evaluate short-term rental opportunities before the purchase by sizing up a market, estimating what a specific property could earn, and comparing it against the competition. The platform also serves owners and operators who want to track and improve the performance of existing portfolio properties. Both are powered by a data warehouse covering millions of properties, with historical performance data going back several years.For LTV Co., the acquisition continues a long-running investment in high-value data assets. As general-purpose AI tools make surface-level information easier than ever to find, the company is betting that specialized data becomes the market differentiator. SummerOS's property and market datasets add a new layer to that foundation, and will feed directly into LTV Co.'s AI roadmap - including the AI-powered research and recommendation experiences which are key themes across LTV Co.'s brands.In the immediate term, the acquisition deepens the property data that powers LTV Co.'s consumer products. The company's brands help tens of millions of people each year make more confident decisions about homes, vehicles, and the people they do business with, and SummerOS's data may create new opportunities to enhance the property insights those products deliver.“We've always believed the hard part isn't the technology, it's the data underneath it,” Josh Levy, CEO at LTV Co., said.“That's more true now than ever. As AI makes general information effortless to find, the companies that win will be the ones with differentiated data. SummerOS has spent years building a distinctive data set in the short-term rental market, and it's data we look forward to exploring how it can serve our customers and support our AI strategy.”LTV Co. plans to invest in growing SummerOS, expanding its customer base in the short-term rental market and broadening the product roadmap, including opportunities to make its market data more widely available.“Short-term rentals grew into a real asset class faster than the tools to underwrite them,” said Paul Kromidas, founder and CEO of SummerOS.“We built SummerOS to close that gap - size a market, value a property, understand the competition before you buy. LTV Co. saw the same thing we did: property intelligence is only getting more valuable. I'm excited to watch the future growth of SummerOS with the LTV team.”SummerOS will continue to operate under its own brand following the acquisition.About The Lifetime Value CompanyThe Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand, and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.About SummerOSSummerOS is a short-term rental intelligence platform that helps investors evaluate markets and properties before they buy, and helps owners and operators improve the performance of the properties they already have. Founded in 2021 in New York, NY. Learn more at .Media Contact...

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The Lifetime Value Company Acquires the Assets of SummerOS, Expanding Its Property Intelligence Capabilities News Provided By The Lifetime Value Company October 15, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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